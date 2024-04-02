Teen hospitalized after Akron police shooting in Goodyear Heights

An Akron police officer shot a 15-year-old boy in the arm Monday night while investigating a report of a person aiming a gun at residences in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood, Captain Chris Brewer said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Brewer said late Monday.

Brewer said police received a call around 7 p.m. in the area of Tonawanda Avenue and Newton Street reporting that a person was aiming a gun at houses in the area.

The responding officer, a nine-year veteran of the police force, found the teen at Ottawa Avenue and Brittain Road and fired a single gunshot, Brewer said, striking him in the wrist or hand.

Brewer said he did not know if a gun was found on or near the teen.

The investigation will be handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, so Akron police officers were not able to interview the officer Monday night. Brewer said the officer was equipped with a body-worn camera and that the footage would be released within seven days.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

A separate internal investigation will be conducted by the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability, a police news release said, and results of their investigation will be provided to the police chief and the city police auditor for their review.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police shooting in Goodyear Heights leaves teen injured