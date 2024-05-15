This is the shampoo that 'grew back' Sharon Stone's hair after a stroke

Thinning tresses, a few too many strands in the brush and a clogged drain — hair loss happens to the best of us. But it's comforting to know that the unpleasantness of aging does not discriminate — not even against the ultra-glamorous. Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning and all-around alluring Hollywood icon Sharon Stone knows too well what it's like to need more than a little fluffing to give her locks some bounce. For that, she turns to The Shampoo from Augustinus Bader.

For Stone, the benefits of The Shampoo transcend mere aesthetics. In 2001, when she was 43, she suffered a stroke that took seven years to recover from, she said at a gala hosted by The Hollywood Reporter. And while hair loss is common at her current age (66), it was something she was blindsided by after the nine-day brain hemorrhage.

"I started using this Augustinus Bader shampoo and conditioner and after-shampoo leave-in conditioner," she said in an interview with Byrdie. "All the hair I had lost under here, on the sides from the stroke, grew back. And I have hair!"

There are many products to help combat hair loss, but this one is a standout with the brand's TFC8 formula. which is a blend of amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides that the company says it researched for 30 years. It targets cells in the hair follicles to help with repair and regrowth and is designed to lock in moisture and support keratin production to give you shiny, healthy hair. It also works on your scalp to prevent dry and flaky skin. On top of all that, it's vegan and sulfate-free!

With amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides in the mix, The Shampoo promises shiny, healthy hair. (Getty, Nordstrom)

Nordstrom shoppers are big fans of The Shampoo.

"Love this shampoo for my naturally gray hair. Had severe thinning due to medication and this is helping my hair make a comeback," wrote a happy user. "I use it in conjunction with the scalp treatment and conditioner. Thank you, Mr. Bader!"

This shopper agreed, noting how it helped post-chemotherapy: "I have very thin hair after eight rounds of chemo. This shampoo gives so much body and shine. Worth every penny to make a cancer patient feel beautiful again."

"In addition to cleaner and softer feeling hair, I was experiencing hair loss and it’s slowed down since using the AB shampoo," raved another Augustinus Bader convert. "Great hair product and now going to venture into the rest of their skincare products!"

A final fan shared: "Very light and leaves your hair bouncy and shiny. You do not need to use a lot each time you wash your hair, so one bottle goes a long way. Excellent shampoo!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.