Rep. Sykes, activists called for a federal investigation of Akron police. What happened?

Jayland Walker's death nearly two years ago prompted widespread protests and led to increased demands for police reform, culminating in legal challenges, calls for a federal investigation and the creation of a citizens' police oversight board.

Then, a special grand jury last April decided not to pursue criminal charges against the eight Akron police officers who fired dozens of shots and killed Walker in June 2022 after a car and foot chase.

A year after the grand jury's decision, what has changed in Akron? What happened with the federal lawsuits and the calls for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the department?

Here's what we found out.

Is the U.S. Department of Justice investigating Akron police following the Jayland Walker shooting?

A week after the grand jury convened to review the Akron Police Department's killing of Walker and declined to press charges against the officers involved, U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, called for a patterns and practices investigation by the DOJ into the APD.

The Walker family and area activists echoed Sykes' call for an investigation, traveling to Washington D.C. on the one-year anniversary of his death to deliver their request to DOJ representatives.

The DOJ responded three months later to confirm receipt of Sykes' letter, according to Maya Majikas, Sykes' communications director. Deputy Assistant Attorney General Sara Zdeb wrote that "longstanding department policy and practice prevents us from commenting on the existence of any pending investigations."

In November of 2023, Sykes's office requested an update from the DOJ, which responded that there wasn't anything to be shared at the time, Majikas said.

In February, Sykes' office requested a meeting with the DOJ to discuss Walker's shooting and requested an "after-action review" after the Akron Police Department's internal investigation found that the eight officers involved "acted reasonably," according to Majikas. The DOJ confirmed it had received the request.

On April 8, her office followed up on the request. As of April 10, the request is still pending, Majikas said.

Akron NAACP President Judi Hill said she hasn't heard anything about the status of an investigation.

Has the police department changed its chase policy?

Walker's fatal shooting by police in 2022 was precipitated by a chase initiated over a broken tail light on his car. Activists subsequently called for a change to the Akron Police Department's chase policy.

At the State of the City address, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik announced the Akron Police Department will no longer initiate chases for vehicle equipment violations like broken taillights or side mirrors.

Officers will still be able to begin chases over traffic violations at their discretion.

"In the coming months, we'll be reviewing and revising other policies, including around chemical spray and crowd control," Malik said. "We'll do that in partnership with the auditor's office, we'll do that in partnership with the Akron Police Department and we'll do this with opportunities for the public to comment as well."

What happened to lawsuits filed over the Jayland Walker case?

A trio of lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Court in 2023, nearly one year after Walker's death. Of those, only one case has reached a partial settlement.

The city of Akron reached a $747,000 settlement in the case filed by 22 people who were arrested during the July 2022 protests of Walker's shooting but had their cases dismissed or were acquitted.

The settlement included compensation, fees and costs. The city made its first of two payments as scheduled on Feb. 23.

The lawsuit included several high-profile activists like Jacob Blake Sr., Bianca Austin and Javonna Beasley, the sister of Jaymeisha Beasley, Walker's fiancée. They claimed the city and University of Akron police officers unlawfully arrested people who were expressing themselves or were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Two people who were arrested by University of Akron police will continue the federal case.

U.S. District Court Judge James Gwin in Cleveland is assigned to the case.

Are any other lawsuits tied to the Jayland Walker case close to being settled?

Another lawsuit seeking injunctive police reform could be nearing a resolution as a mediation conference is scheduled on April 23, attorney Elizabeth Bonham said.

This suit claims protesters' constitutional and civil rights were violated when police officers used chemical munitions against them at an April 19, 2022, protest on Copley Road. It also alleged police made unwarranted stops, arrests and vehicle tows.

Other complaints accused the city of limiting where protesters could gather.

Overseeing the case is U.S. District Judge Charles Esque Fleming in Cleveland.

What's the status of the Walker family lawsuit ?

Walker's family is seeking at least $45 million in compensatory and punitive damages, which the family said is about $1 million for each of the more than 40 bullets that struck him, and attorney fees and costs.

The family also hopes Akron will "be made to adopt an appropriate policy to prevent future instances of the type of misconduct" described in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the eight officers used excessive force when they shot and killed Walker. It also claims the Akron Police Department has a long history of racism and violence.

Attorneys will meet for a status conference on May 1. No trial date has been scheduled.

U.S. District Court Judge John Adams in Akron is assigned to the case.

What's happening with the police oversight board?

The creation of the Akron Citizens' Police Oversight Board was a direct response to Walker's killing. In November 2022, 62% of voters approved an amendment to the city charter that created the board.

Since then, the board has gotten its rules approved by City Council, appointed Anthony Finnell as independent police auditor, gained a new member — Ericka Burney-Hawkins — after the Rev. Diane Lewis stepped down, and has started the search for a deputy police auditor.

The board is empowered to provide independent, external oversight of the Akron Police Department's practices. However, according to its rules, it cannot conduct an investigation at the same time the department is conducting an internal investigation, nor can it require officers to comply with subpoenas.

Have the names of the 8 Akron police officers who shot Jayland Walker been released by the city?

The city still has not released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Walker. Their names were redacted from personnel files released as part of public records requests from the Beacon Journal and other media.

The Beacon Journal sued the city for that information. The lawsuit is still pending before the Ohio Supreme Court.

When the city released the personnel file this month of the Akron officer who shot a 15-year-old who was reportedly pointing a gun at homes, the officer's name was included.

The city was required by law to release the name in this case because there wasn't an active threat against the officer, according to a city spokesperson.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Federal investigation, lawsuits pending in Jayland Walker shooting