Everything to know about the total eclipse, Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan and what’s next for Caitlin Clark

Good morning, folks. There's a total solar eclipse today. Here's who has the best chance for clear skies (and scroll down for a full guide to the rare celestial event).

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan

President Biden will announce a second attempt at broad student loan forgiveness today, which could help upward of 30 million American borrowers reduce or eliminate debt.

The plan: It targets five groups of borrowers, including forgiving interest for 23 million people whose loans have grown beyond the amount they originally borrowed. [New York Times]

What’s different: After the Supreme Court struck down his initial plan, Biden administration officials say the new one operates under a different law and is more targeted. [GMA]

Next steps: Before the plan can be implemented by the Department of Education, it will have to go through a public comment period and may face legal challenges. [CNN]

Carolyn Kaster/AP

🏀 NCAA women’s final

South Carolina achieved a 38-0 perfect season after beating Iowa 87-75 in the NCAA’s women’s championship. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark now looks to the WNBA draft, where she's likely to be the No. 1 pick. [Yahoo Sports / USA Today]

🌍 Israel’s southern withdrawal

Israel said it withdrew most ground troops from southern Gaza’s Khan Younis. The exodus comes ahead of an expected offensive in Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas’ last major stronghold. [AP]

SiriusXM launched a channel for Taylor Swift’s music called Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) — an homage to her favorite number — to coincide with the upcoming release of her new album. [Today]

➡️ Earthquake aftershocks

Seismologists said aftershocks in the New York City area from Friday’s 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey could last a week, but they’re likely to be relatively small. [CBS News]

⚾ In baseball, the Marlins play the Yankees at 6:05 p.m. ET on the MLB app. The start time was pushed back due to the eclipse. [CNN]

🏀 UConn and Purdue face off in the NCAA men’s tournament final at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS. [Yahoo Sports]

☀️ And don’t forget to: Read your daily horoscope. Play the Crossword. Check the forecast in your area.

Illustration: Yahoo News; photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In 1990, the beloved show Twin Peaks premiered. Fun fact: Sheryl Lee didn't have any film or TV experience prior to playing Laura Palmer. [Yahoo Entertainment]

...about the solar eclipse

What do you need to know about today’s solar eclipse? I asked Dylan Stableford, who wrote a guide on what to expect, to break it down before you head outside.

Lily: Why is today’s eclipse special?

Dylan: Because we haven’t had that many. Only 13 total solar eclipses have been visible in the U.S. in the past century. The next one, in Alaska, won’t occur until 2033. And we won’t see one in the contiguous U.S. again until 2044.

Lily: What time exactly is the eclipse taking place?

Dylan: It depends where you are along the path of totality. In Texas, it’ll begin at around 1:40 p.m. local time. In Maine, it’ll be closer to 3:30. It’s expected to last about four minutes.

Lily: What else should I look out for during the eclipse?

Dylan: Here’s one thing: If you're in the path of totality, look for bright streams of light around the edges of the sun during totality. That’s the corona, the sun’s ultra hot outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the sun's bright surface.

Leah Weiher

After she was paralyzed from a fall, Ohio mom Leah Weiher said learning to walk again alongside her 1-year-old daughter became her primary motivation. They both took their first steps in March. [GMA]



💡 P.S. Before you go, your daily advice: Experts say olive oil is the healthiest oil for your cooking, but make sure you’re storing it properly. [Today]

