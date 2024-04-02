Total solar eclipse: Where and when to witness 'maximum totality'

On April 8, sky-gazers in North America will be treated to a total solar eclipse that will briefly turn day into night for tens of millions of people from Mexico to Canada. The eclipse will be at least partially visible in every state except Alaska, and "maximum totality" — when the moon passes completely in front of the sun — will be visible in 13 states, from Texas to Maine. Here's when and where to get the best view

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]