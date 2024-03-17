Elijah Vue vigil in Two Rivers sends message of positivity and hope for the missing 3-year-old Wisconsin boy

TWO RIVERS — Stay positive and bring him home.

Those were the overriding sentiments March 16 as family, friends, public officials and community members gathered for a vigil for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue at Walsh Field.

People lit candles, spoke of the community’s resolve in searching for Elijah, and blew bubbles on a windy evening.

Among the speakers was spiritual coach Paula Petri.

“We are all feeling this tragic event that has been unfolding for the last month and we are all feeling a lot of emotions,” Petri said. “And I get that. I feel it, too.

Spiritual coach Paula Petri urged people to use positive energy as a way to help during a vigil held for three-year-old Elijah Vue at Walsh Field, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

“So, what I would ask of you is could you set an intention with me tonight,” she continued. “Could you intend, in this moment, to reach deep in your hearts and latch on to the emotions of love of support and of hope — because no matter what the circumstances are and no matter what the truth is and no matter where he is, he needs us. He needs our strength, and he needs our love.

“Where we begin is we need to, first of all, unify,” Petri said. “Unify as one to stand together for him. And the most effective way to do that is through our hearts.”

Two Rivers City Council President Adam Wachowski also spoke of the community’s efforts in searching for Elijah, which have been ongoing daily since the boy was reported missing Feb. 20.

Two Rivers City Council President Adam Wachowski speaks on the efforts the entire community has brought forth in the search for three-year-old Elijah Vue at a vigil held for Vue at Walsh Field, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

“There is power in numbers,” Wachowski said. “We live in a great community that cares so deeply about one another. When someone is in need of help, you don’t just get someone to help. Instead, you get the whole community. That’s Two Rivers, that’s who we are, that’s what we represent and that’s our love for one another.”

Wachowski said police are doing everything possible to bring Elijah home to his family and community.

He also spoke directly to Elijah, stating: “We hope you can feel all the love pouring out for you right now. May it comfort you as we search for you daily. We will find you.”

Family and friends of missing three-year-old Elijah Vue pause in hope for positive news for him during a vigil at Walsh Field, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

As for anyone who may have information about Elijah or his whereabouts, Wachowski stated, “Law enforcement will find you and you will be held responsible from the criminal justice system from what this little boy has endured.”

Anyone who finds something they suspect may be related to the disappearance or location of Elijah should contact the tip line at 844-267-6648 or submit information using the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers’ P3 app.

Luminaries spell out Elijah at the vigil held for three-year-old Elijah Vue at Walsh Field, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

The total reward for information leading to the discovery of Elijah or the arrest and charging of anyone responsible for Elijah's disappearance has grown to $40,000 after the FBI offered $15,000, Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers offered $10,000 and the city of Two Rivers offered an additional $15,000.

People can donate to the City of Two Rivers’ reward fund at the police department or online at https://www.two-rivers.org/police/page/donate-elijah-vue or to the Crime Stoppers’ reward fund at the police department or by mail to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers, Inc., 1025 S. Ninth St., Manitowoc, WI 54220.

Search for Elijah Vue: Elijah Vue latest: Police search farm waste container as vigil planned for missing 3-year-old in Two Rivers

Elijah Vue was reported missing from a Two Rivers apartment on Feb. 20.

An apartment complex in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers was where 3-year-old Elijah Vue disappeared from, as seen Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Elijah was reported missing from an apartment in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 20. Daily search efforts since that day by local, state and federal law enforcement have included canvassing of urban and rural neighborhoods; searches of rivers, shores and a landfill in Calumet County; and K-9 teams “checking and rechecking various areas.”

Two Rivers Police Department also sent a Wisconsin Amber Alert, which is an emergency child abduction alert, for Elijah a few hours after he was reported missing, and that alert is still active.

Elijah is also listed as missing on the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children & Adults.

Missing Wisconsin children: Elijah Vue is one of more than 30 missing children in Wisconsin

Elijah Vue’s mother Katrina Baur and her boyfriend Jesse Vang are facing neglect charges.

As part of their investigation, police arrested Elijah’s mother, 31-year-old Katrina B. Baur of Wisconsin Dells, and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Jesse Vang of Two Rivers. Both Baur and Vang are being held at Manitowoc County Jail on child neglect charges.

Baur was bound over for trial after appearing in Manitowoc County Circuit Court March 14. Her next court date is an arraignment scheduled for 4 p.m. March 22. She faces one felony charge of chronic child neglect, a felony charge of child neglect involving a 6-year-old child, and two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer.

Vang also made a brief appearance in court March 14 via Zoom from the county jail. However, he has not yet been assigned an attorney from the Office of the State Public Defender, so his preliminary hearing is rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 21.

Vang faces one charge of felony child neglect. According to the criminal complaint, Elijah was staying at Vang’s Two Rivers residence at an apartment in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road for more than a week before he was reported missing at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 20.

Jesse Vang: What to know about Jesse Vang, the Two Rivers man charged with neglecting missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

Photographer Gary C. Klein contributed to this report. Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com. Brandon Reid is editor of the Herald Times Reporter. He can be contacted at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com, or follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Elijah Vue vigil held in Two Rivers for missing 3-year-old Wisconsin boy