Elijah Vue is one of more than 30 missing children in Wisconsin

Elijah Vue, the missing 3-year-old boy last seen in Two Rivers, is one of more than 30 Wisconsin children listed as missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They range from several who, like Elijah, have disappeared within recent months, to those missing for decades, like Orin Anderson, who's been missing since 1973 at age 16, and Catherine Sjoberg, who's been missing since 1974 at age 17. Ricky Jean Bryant was 4 when she disappeared in 1949 from her Mauston home after it caught on fire.

Here's a look at each of the missing Wisconsin children on the list, created by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

It includes links to more information on the National Center website about each missing child. There's also information about how to help and who to contact.

