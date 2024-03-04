Elijah Vue latest: Elijah's mother, caretaker both expected in Manitowoc Circuit Court this week

TWO RIVERS - Katrina B. Baur and Jesse Vang are both expected to appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court Thursday as they continue to face child neglect charges related to the disappearance of 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

Baur, 31, of Wisconsin Dells, is being held at Manitowoc County Jail on a $15,000 bond and is suspected of felony child neglect in connection with the disappearance of her son.

Vang, a 39-year-old Two Rivers man, was also arrested and charged with felony child neglect. According to the criminal complaint, Elijah was staying at Vang's Two Rivers residence for over a week before he disappeared while his mother stayed in Wisconsin Dells.

Elijah was reported missing Feb. 20. Daily search efforts by local, state and federal law enforcement officers have included canvassing of urban and rural neighborhoods; searches of rivers, shores and a landfill in Calumet County; and K-9 teams "checking and rechecking various areas."

Firefighters from St. Nazianz Fire Department walk along State 310 near Johnston Drive in the search for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

The FBI has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to locating Elijah or convicting those responsible for his disappearance, and Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward.

In a press release from Two Rivers police Sunday, law enforcement canvassed rural areas throughout the weekend, and they continue to follow up on all tips and leads that they receive.

Volunteer groups made up of residents also continue to aid in searching for the child by volunteering daily to canvass neighborhoods and other public areas.

Elijah Vue latest: Extensive rural search involving numerous agencies is conducted Saturday

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Elijah, a 3-year-old boy from Two Rivers, is missing Feb. 20. The Two Rivers Police Department has asked the public for help with finding him.

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

People who share information that leads to finding Elijah or the arrest of anyone involved in or responsible for his disappearance could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 through Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers or $15,000 through the FBI.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Elijah Vue latest: Elijah's mother, caretaker both expected in Manitowoc Circuit Court this week