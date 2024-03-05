Elijah Vue latest: Two Rivers police share more about car, total reward rises to $25K in search for missing 3-year-old

TWO RIVERS — Police on March 5 released more details about a vehicle they have recovered as part of an investigation into the disappearance of 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

Elijah was reported missing at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 20 from an apartment in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers. Daily search efforts by local, state and federal law enforcement officers have included canvassing of urban and rural neighborhoods; searches of rivers, shores and a landfill in Calumet County; and K-9 teams "checking and rechecking various areas."

Police ask public to search security footage on Feb. 19 for a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, biege in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and end with "0."

With the search in its 15th day March 5, Two Rivers Police Department said in a news release a vehicle they recovered — a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, beige in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with “A” and ending with “0” — is not owned by either Elijah’s mother, Katrina B. Baur, or her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, who have been charged with neglect in relation to Elijah’s disappearance.

Police ask public to search security footage on Feb. 19 for a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, biege in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and end with "0."

Police said they want people and businesses in Manitowoc County and those in adjacent counties to check their security camera footage for the vehicle between 2 and 9 p.m. Feb. 19.

They said their “interest is not with the current owner of the vehicle, only in the camera footage captured” Feb. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 844-267-6648 or to upload their video of the vehicle at https://widoj.sharefile.com/remote/801a6dd5-12f7-4d63-95da-4d7db3ec2b85?fbclid=IwAR2MD1rP680oO6KWia0d8KWf3LWkP07-hbe8dHjpuTlEGeIT_vJ6VLE0Jq4.

Search for Elijah Vue: People urged to display blue and green as search continues for missing 3-year-old in Two Rivers

Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers increases reward for information about the disappearance of Elijah Vue.

Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers on March 5 announced it has increased the reward for information about Elijah Vue's disappearance from $1,000 to $10,000.

The reward is offered for information leading to the discovery of Elijah or the arrest and charging of anyone responsible for his disappearance, Crime Stoppers said in a news release.

The FBI is also offering a $15,000 reward for information, bringing the total reward amount to $25,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 920-683-4466 or by using the P3 app.

People can donate to a special Crime Stoppers fund for Elijah Vue.

A woman leaves the Mikadow Theatre after attending a meeting for people wishing to volunteer in the search for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Manitowoc, Wis.

A special fund has been created by Crime Stoppers for people to add to the award total in the search for Elijah Vue.

Donations can be made in person at the Two Rivers Police Department or by mail to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers, 1025 S. Ninth St., Manitowoc, WI 54220.

All checks can be made payable to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers, Inc.

Donations exceeding $100 will have the option to receive a refund if no tip leads to an arrest and charge.

Donations less than $100 will be added to the Crime Stoppers General Fund at the conclusion of the case.

“Let us stand together, vigilant and determined, until Elijah is safely reunited with his loved ones,” Crime Stoppers said in a news release. “Your assistance can make all the difference.”

Law enforcement from across the state continued to search rural areas for Elijah Vue March 5.

Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert provided an update on the search for Elijah in a 1 p.m. March 5 news release He said law enforcement from across the state, in addition to the FBI, DCI and DNR, assisted in searching rural areas throughout the county in the morning and would continue to do so in the afternoon March 5.

Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang will appear in court March 7 on neglect charges related to the disappearance of Elijah Vue.

An apartment complex in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers was where 3-year-old Elijah Vue disappeared from, as seen Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Katrina B. Baur, 31, and Jesse Vang, 39, are both expected to appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court March 7 as they continue to face child neglect charges related to the disappearance of 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

Baur, of Wisconsin Dells, is being held at Manitowoc County Jail on a $15,000 bond and is suspected of felony child neglect in connection with the disappearance of her son.

Vang, of Two Rivers, was also arrested and charged with felony child neglect. He's being held at Manitowoc County Jail on $20,000 cash bond.

In Wisconsin, the court system requires people to pay the full cash bail to be released from custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Elijah was staying at Vang's Two Rivers residence for more than a week before he disappeared while his mother stayed in Wisconsin Dells.

Jesse Vang: What to know about Jesse Vang, the Two Rivers man charged with neglecting missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tip line at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews. Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Elijah Vue missing in Two Rivers: Police share more details about car