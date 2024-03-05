Two Rivers police ask public to check surveillance footage for car as 3-year-old Elijah Vue has been missing for 13 days

Police ask public to search security footage on Feb. 19 for a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, biege in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and end with "0."

As authorities and the public continue to look for 3-year-old Elijah Vue, the Two Rivers Police Department released new information on Monday, asking residents to check surveillance footage for a car of interest.

Elijah has been missing since Feb. 20. Local, state and federal law enforcement officers have searched the area every day since he went missing.

Two Rivers police asked the public and businesses Monday to check security camera footage for a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, beige in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and ending with "0," on Feb. 19 between 2 and 9 p.m.

Authorities have recovered the car but are seeking more information about its locations on Feb. 19. In addition to those in Manitowoc County, people in adjacent counties should check as well, police said.

To send a video to authorities, use this link.

If you experience technical difficulties or do not have access to upload your video, call the tip line at: 844-267-6648.

Two Rivers police said search efforts will continue Tuesday with "large scale coordinated operations."

Police and area firefighters walk along state Highway 310 near Johnston Drive during the search for missing three-year-old Elijah Vue, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Elijah's mother, Katrina B. Baur of Wisconsin Dells, and a man who lived in their home, Jesse Vang of Two Rivers, have been charged with child neglect.

According to the criminal complaint, Elijah was staying at Vang's Two Rivers residence for over a week before he disappeared while his mother stayed in Wisconsin Dells. Baur, 31, and Vang, 39, are expected to appear in court Thursday.

The FBI has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to locating Elijah or convicting those responsible for his disappearance, and Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

A missing person poster was on display at the press conference held Feb. 27 at Two Rivers City Hall to help find 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

People who share information that leads to finding Elijah or the arrest of anyone involved in or responsible for his disappearance could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 through Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers or $15,000 through the FBI.

Alisa M. Schafer of the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter contributed to this report.

