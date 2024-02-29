What to know about Jesse Vang, the Two Rivers man charged with neglecting missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue

TWO RIVERS — At 10:59 a.m. Feb. 20, Two Rivers man Jesse Vang called 911 to report 3-year-old Elijah Vue missing from his apartment in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road.

Days later, Vang was arrested and then on Feb. 26 was charged in Manitowoc County Circuit Court with felony child neglect in relation to Elijah's disappearance. He is being held on $20,000 cash bond at Manitowoc County Jail.

As of Feb. 29, Elijah Vue remained missing 10 days after his disappearance with daily search efforts including canvassing of urban and rural neighborhoods; searches of rivers, shores and a landfill in Calumet County; and K9 teams "checking and rechecking various areas." The FBI has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to locating Elijah or convicting those responsible for his disappearance, and Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward.

While law enforcement officers cannot discuss details relating to Vang's criminal case or the search for Elijah, a thorough review of Vang's criminal history offers a few more details about the man who says he was the last person to see the child before he disappeared.

Vang's history includes a number of felony and misdemeanor convictions, dating back to his teenage years. Those convictions include child abuse, bail jumping, disorderly conduct and even a federal drug trafficking charge that resulted in Vang spending three years in prison.

Here's what we know about Vang from previous court documents.

Jesse Vang is charged with child neglect in Elijah Vue's disappearance and was previously convicted of child abuse.

An apartment complex in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers was where 3-year-old Elijah Vue disappeared from, as seen Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Vang's criminal history does include being convicted of felony child abuse in 2002, however the charge stems from a fight with a fellow juvenile inmate who was five years younger than him. The incident occurred on Dec. 9, 2001.

According to the criminal complaint from Outagamie County Circuit Court, Vang, who was 17 years old at the time, took offense to a joke told by a 12-year-old inmate while they were in the "program area" of the Outagamie County Jail. Vang punched the victim and struck him multiple times with a plastic chair, causing the victim non-life-threatening injuries.

Vang was convicted and sentenced to 10 months in county jail on the charge.

Three years of Jesse Vang's life were spent in prison on a federal drug charge.

Vang spent three years, from 2018 to 2021, imprisoned on a federal conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge.

He was indicted on Oct. 11, 2016. According to court documents, Vang was accused of distributing "50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a controlled substance," during a period of time in 2013.

The rest of the court documents do not go into detail about the crime, but Vang was convicted and sentenced in November 2017. He was ordered to report for a three-year period of imprisonment on or before Jan. 4, 2018. After his imprisonment, he was on supervised release, which was supposed to last until 2025.

Jesse Vang told police the last time he saw Elijah Vue the boy was standing next to his bed praying.

Elijah, a 3-year-old boy from Two Rivers, was reported missing Feb. 20. The Two Rivers Police Department has asked the public for help with finding him.

Elijah was reported missing Feb. 20. Three days later, Vang and Katrina Baur, Elijah's mother, had been arrested and charged with child neglect.

Vang was taking care of Elijah for a week before the boy went missing. According to the criminal complaint, he and the boy's mother were in a relationship and Baur told police she wanted Vang to teach Elijah "how to be a man."

The morning Elijah disappeared, Vang told police he saw the boy sleeping on a sofa in the living room when he woke up at 7:30 a.m. to help his own son get on the bus for school. He then woke Elijah up and gave him cereal to eat, but didn't change his diaper, and then had him stand next to Vang's bed and pray.

Vang said he shut the door and fell asleep at around 8 a.m. When he woke up nearly three hours later, the boy was gone. He called 911 at 10:59 a.m. to report the boy missing.

According to the complaint, Vang told police he would force Elijah to stand for two to three hours without sitting as a punishment and he would threaten Elijah with cold water.

The complaint also said Vang drank three beers and took one Cyclobenzaprine, a muscle relaxant, as a sleep aid the night before Elijah disappeared.

Jesse Vang sees himself as the 'enforcer' of discipline in Elijah Vue's life.

According to the criminal complaint, Vang told police he was helping Baur "correct victim's (Elijah's) bad behaviors," though he didn't say specifically what those behaviors were except that he would "get into things." The boy was also mostly bottle-fed and not potty-trained, the complaint said.

Vang said Elijah's time with him was intended as a sort of "boot camp" and that he was trying to make the child "understand that going home is like a privilege for him." He also said the child was scared of him, but then corrected himself and said the boy respected him.

Police officers found texts between Vang and Baur from Feb. 17 in which Vang tells Baur he was angry with Elijah for overfilling his diaper. He said he gave Elijah a cold shower and said he was clean, but scared, according to the complaint.

Where are Jesse Vang and Katrina Baur now?

Flags flutter in the wind near the Manitowoc County Jail as seen, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.

Vang is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. Unless bail is furnished, he will remain in jail while his child neglect charge is resolved through the Manitowoc County Circuit Court. He is expected to appear in court March 7 for a preliminary hearing.

In Wisconsin, the court system requires people to pay the full cash bail to be released from custody.

Baur has also been charged with felony child neglect as party to a crime and is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. She is also expected to appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court March 7 for a preliminary hearing.

Baur's criminal history consists of two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, one from 2011 and one from 2015. She also has a number of minor offenses on her record such as underage drinking and operating a vehicle with a revoked license.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

People who share information that leads to finding Elijah or the arrest of anyone involved in or responsible for his disappearance could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 through Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers or $15,000 through the FBI.

How you can join the search for Elijah Vue and support local search efforts.

People attend a volunteer search meeting at the Mikadow Theatre in Manitowoc for the ongoing search for 3-year-old Elijah Vue Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Manitowoc, Wis.

Elijah's family, along with hundreds of people from the community, have turned out each day to search public properties.

A coordinated civilian search effort is being organized with the Mikadow Theatre, 1118 Washington St. in Manitowoc, as a base of operations. People coordinating the searches are now at the theater every day 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and will assign volunteers to areas that haven't been searched yet.

People and businesses have also donated food and drinks to the law enforcement officers conducting the search. The Two Rivers police ask that anyone who wishes to donate contact their business line at 920-793-1191 to make arrangements

