Elijah Vue latest: 3-year-old still missing in Two Rivers after 10 days. 'We're all devastated and want answers,' police chief says.

TWO RIVERS — Ten days after 3-year-old Elijah Vue went missing from a Two Rivers apartment, the boy has still not been found.

"Everyone has been affected by this incident a great deal," said Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert said during a press conference Tuesday. "This is a close-knit Two Rivers community. We're all devastated and we want answers."

A $15,000 reward from the FBI was announced during the same press conference. In addition, another $1,000 reward is being offered by Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers.

Surrounded by law enforcement officials, Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert, center, speaks at the press conference held at Two Rivers city hall, about the missing three-year-old Elijah Vue, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Hundreds of tips had been received that law enforcement was following up on, Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said during Tuesday's press conference.

In a statement Wednesday, Meinnert wrote that there was a marked increase in tips after the $15,000 reward was announced.

In Wednesday's statement, Meinnert also conveyed information about the search for Elijah. He said law enforcement expanded its canvassing of urban and rural neighborhoods and continued to search rivers and shores. K9 teams were also "checking and rechecking various areas."

FBI offers reward in Elijah Vue case: FBI offers $15K reward for information about Elijah Vue's disappearance. Here's what else we learned at the Two Rivers press conference.

Police continue to ask for the public's help in locating Elijah Vue.

The Two Rivers Police Department has also asked the public in Two Rivers and Manitowoc County to check their own property with the following guidelines:

Check anywhere a small child could hide, climb or fall.

Check your own property for items that don't belong to you which could include anything from Elijah such as the red-and-white plaid blanket or dinosaur printed shoes.

Check your surveillance systems from Feb. 12-20. Look for anyone matching Elijah's description in the surveillance footage.

Search public land for the same items or anything relevant to the investigation.

Do not touch anything you find, but contact the tip line (1-844-267-6648) or Two Rivers police (920-686-7200) right away.

A coordinated civilian search effort for Elijah Vue continues daily throughout Manitowoc County.

Elijah's family, along with hundreds of people from the community, have turned out each day to search public properties.

A coordinated civilian search effort is being organized with the Mikadow Theatre, 1118 Washington St. in Manitowoc, as a base of operations. People coordinating the searches are now at the theater every day 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and will assign volunteers to areas that haven't been searched yet.

People and businesses have also donated food and drinks to the law enforcement officers conducting the search. The Two Rivers police ask that anyone who wishes to donate contact their business line at 920-793-1191 to make arrangements.

2 charged in 3-year-old's disappearance: Elijah Vue latest: Court documents reveal more about 3-year-old’s disappearance in Two Rivers

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

A woman leaves the Mikadow Theatre after attending a meeting for people wishing to volunteer in the search for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Manitowoc, Wis.

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

People who share information that leads to finding Elijah or the arrest of anyone involved in or responsible for his disappearance could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 through Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers or $15,000 through the FBI.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Elijah Vue missing in Two Rivers: FBI reward leads to tips amid search