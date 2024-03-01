Elijah Vue’s mother seeks bail change as search for the missing 3-year-old continues on 11th day in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS — A request to modify bail was filed Thursday on behalf of Katrina B. Baur, the mother of 3-year-old Elijah Vue, who has been missing in Two Rivers since Feb. 20.

Baur, 31, of Wisconsin Dells, is being held at Manitowoc County Jail on a $15,000 bond and is suspected of felony child neglect in connection with the disappearance of her son.

The motion to modify bail for Baur asks to change the cash bail to a personal recognizance bond, which would not require Baur to pay any money, "on the grounds that Ms. Baur is unable to post the cash bail as set."

Elijah Vue has been missing since Feb. 20. Daily search efforts by local, state and federal law enforcement officers have included canvassing of urban and rural neighborhoods; searches of rivers, shores and a landfill in Calumet County; and K-9 teams "checking and rechecking various areas."

The FBI has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to locating Elijah or convicting those responsible for his disappearance, and Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward.

In a news release Thursday, the Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert said the search for Elijah included an extensive search of the Two Rivers storm sewers, which was assisted by the Department of Public Works.

The search for Elijah has extended to other areas in Wisconsin, including Wisconsin Dells, where Elijah lived with his mother, and Fond du Lac, where about 30 people searched Hobbs Woods near Interstate 41 and U.S. 151 Feb. 29, according to a report by NBC 26 WGBA-TV. The Fond du Lac search was organized by a local resident after they learned the criminal complaint stated Elijah's mother had dropped Elijah off with her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, in Fond du Lac, which is about 75 miles southwest of Two Rivers.

Police continue to ask for the public's help in locating Elijah Vue.

Two Rivers Police Department has asked the public in Two Rivers and Manitowoc County to check their own property with the following guidelines:

Check anywhere a small child could hide, climb or fall.

Check your own property for items that don't belong to you which could include anything from Elijah such as the red-and-white plaid blanket or dinosaur-printed shoes.

Check your surveillance systems from Feb. 12-20. Look for anyone matching Elijah's description in the surveillance footage.

Search public land for the same items or anything relevant to the investigation.

Do not touch anything you find, but contact the tip line (1-844-267-6648) or Two Rivers police (920-686-7200) right away.

A coordinated civilian search effort for Elijah Vue continues daily throughout Manitowoc County.

Volunteers listen to instructions before starting the search for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Elijah's family, along with hundreds of people from the community, have turned out each day to search public properties.

A coordinated civilian search effort is being organized with the Mikadow Theatre, 1118 Washington St. in Manitowoc, as a base of operations. People coordinating the searches are now at the theater every day 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and will assign volunteers to areas that need to be searched.

People and businesses have also donated food and drinks to the law enforcement officers conducting the search. The Two Rivers police ask that anyone who wishes to donate contact their business line at 920-793-1191 to make arrangements.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

A sign by St. Peter the Fisherman Church, which became a central location for law enforcement helping in the search for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

People who share information that leads to finding Elijah or the arrest of anyone involved in or responsible for his disappearance could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 through Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers or $15,000 through the FBI.

