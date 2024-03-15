Elijah Vue latest: Police search farm waste container as vigil planned for missing 3-year-old in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS — Police this past week searched wetlands, rural areas, the West Twin River and a farm waste container to try to locate Elijah Vue, but the 3-year-old remained missing as of March 15.

Two Rivers Police Capt. Andrew Raatz said March 15 investigators have followed up on numerous tips and leads and continue to go through large amounts of video footage with the Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI.

This weekend, Raatz said police will continue their search as they continue to follow up on tips and leads.

“With warmer than normal temperatures this year and with outdoor activities increasing, we encourage continued safe searches of local recreation areas, as well as rivers, ponds and waterways,” Raatz said.

Anyone who finds something they suspect may be related to the disappearance or location of Elijah should contact the tip line at 844-267-6648 or submit information using the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers’ P3 app.

The total reward for information leading to the discovery of Elijah or the arrest and charging of anyone responsible for Elijah's disappearance has grown to $40,000 after the FBI offered $15,000, Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers offered $10,000 and the city of Two Rivers offered an additional $15,000.

People can donate to the City of Two Rivers’ reward fund at the police department or online at https://www.two-rivers.org/police/page/donate-elijah-vue or to the Crime Stoppers’ reward fund at the police department or by mail to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers, Inc., 1025 S. Ninth St., Manitowoc, WI 54220.

Candlelight vigil for Elijah Vue will be at Walsh Field Saturday.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Elijah Vue at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Walsh Field in Two Rivers.

The field is at 2201 Polk St.

Free candles will be given to the first 600 people.

Elijah Vue has been missing since Feb. 20.

A missing person poster was on display at the press conference held at the Two Rivers city hall to help find three-year-old Elijah Vue, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Elijah was reported missing from an apartment in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 20. Daily search efforts since that day by local, state and federal law enforcement have included canvassing of urban and rural neighborhoods; searches of rivers, shores and a landfill in Calumet County; and K-9 teams “checking and rechecking various areas.”

Two Rivers Police Department also sent a Wisconsin Amber Alert, which is an emergency child abduction alert, for Elijah a few hours after he was reported missing, and that alert is still active.

Elijah is also listed as missing on the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children & Adults.

Elijah Vue’s mother Katrina Baur and her boyfriend Jesse Vang are facing neglect charges.

As part of their investigation, police arrested Elijah’s mother, 31-year-old Katrina B. Baur of Wisconsin Dells, and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Jesse Vang of Two Rivers. Both Baur and Vang are being held at Manitowoc County Jail on child neglect charges.

Baur was bound over for trial after appearing in Manitowoc County Circuit Court March 14. Her next court date is an arraignment scheduled for 4 p.m. March 22. She faces one felony charge of chronic child neglect, a felony charge of child neglect involving a 6-year-old child, and two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer.

Vang also made a brief appearance in court March 14 via Zoom from the county jail. However, he has not yet been assigned an attorney from the Office of the State Public Defender, so his preliminary hearing is rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 21.

Vang faces one charge of felony child neglect. According to the criminal complaint, Elijah was staying at Vang’s Two Rivers residence at an apartment in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road for more than a week before he was reported missing at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 20.

An apartment complex in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers was where 3-year-old Elijah Vue disappeared from, as seen Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Police have also sought video of a vehicle they suspect is related to the disappearance of Elijah Vue.

Police ask public to search security footage on Feb. 19 for a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, biege in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and end with "0."

Police have been seeking surveillance video from the public of a vehicle they recovered as part of the investigation — a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, beige in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with “A” and ending with “0.”

Police have said their interest in this vehicle “is not with the current owner of the vehicle, only in the camera footage captured” between 2 and 9 p.m. Feb. 19.

Police also said neither Baur nor Vang is the owner of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the tip line at 844-267-6648 or to upload their video of the vehicle at https://widoj.sharefile.com/remote/801a6dd5-12f7-4d63-95da-4d7db3ec2b85?fbclid=IwAR2MD1rP680oO6KWia0d8KWf3LWkP07-hbe8dHjpuTlEGeIT_vJ6VLE0Jq4.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

