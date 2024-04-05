Eight Muslims held in Jerusalem over expressing support for terrorism

Muslim worshippers pray in the old city on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, ahead of Laylat-al-Qadr (the night of destiny), believed in Islam to be the night when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Eight Muslim worshippers were arrested in Jerusalem on Friday after morning prayers at the Noble Sanctuary, also known as the Temple Mount, Israeli police said.

The Israeli citizens are suspected of expressing support for terrorism and terrorist organizations. The suspects are four residents from the Arab-dominated eastern part of Jerusalem and four people from the north of Israel.

Arab Israelis make up around 20% of Israel's almost 10 million inhabitants.

The police statement said it was regrettable that Israeli citizens would misuse religious occasions and holy places. Their behaviour also had a negative impact on the many Muslims who did not take part in calls for terrorism, police added.

Thousands of believers took part in morning prayers on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

According to Israeli media, dozens chanted support for the Palestinian militant Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and has been at war with Israel since launching a major terrorist attack on the Jewish state in October.

Israeli and Palestinian reports said Israeli police used tear gas at the site with the help of a drone.