Domestic violence victims say Michigan's system is broken. There are solutions

LANSING — Last year, Michigan judges granted about 17,000 personal protection orders for people who didn't believe they were safe.

And while many orders barred someone from having or buying firearms, none required guns be relinquished while the order was in effect.

That's among the flaws highlighted in a State Journal project that details how Michigan's laws and regulations designed to help domestic violence victims find safety and hold abusers accountable lag many other states.

The State Journal profiled three women who are victims of domestic violence, including Stacy Balmes, who is alive today in part because her husband's rifle jammed when he held it to her head on Christmas Eve 2019.

Here are the findings of where Michigan falls short and solutions already in place in other U.S. states:

No firearm removal step for Michigan PPOs

Michigan is one of just 12 states that doesn't require firearms be removed from someone subject to a protection order, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

In Wisconsin, someone served with an order must surrender their firearms to either the local sheriff or a third party. If they choose a third party, that designee must go before a judge for approval, and be informed of the punishment for violating the court order by returning a firearm.

Washington has a specialized law enforcement team in King County, home to Seattle, that handles firearm removal and compliance with orders.

Protective orders that require firearm removal have been connected to a 12% reduction in intimate partner homicide, researchers found in 2018.

In 2023, Michigan passed an extreme risk protection order law in response to the mass shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University, which went into effect this year.

ERPOs can prevent people at risk of harming themselves or others from possessing or purchasing firearms. They also allow law enforcement to seize weapons. However, domestic violence victims are required to navigate an extra layer of bureaucracy to obtain one, and it's too early to know how well the law will work.

Serving PPOs is the responsibility of victims

Michigan doesn't handle the serving of a protection order to the person it is issued against, leaving that task to victims. State law does not allow victims, overwhelmingly women, to deliver notice of their PPO. They must have a family member, friend or paid process server deliver the documents. However, experts and advocates said loved ones are at risk if they serve a PPO.

Some police agencies in Michigan will deliver PPOs, but at a cost that is sometimes prohibitive for domestic violence victims trying to flee a dangerous or life-threatening situation.

Some states, like West Virginia, have police serve the orders.

Criminal penalties lag other states

In Michigan, a first conviction for domestic violence is considered a misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of 93 days in jail. A second conviction, also a misdemeanor, has a maximum sentence of a year in jail.

The charge becomes a felony if someone who has at least two prior domestic violence convictions commits another act of domestic violence. In that situation, the charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Many other states have significantly harsher punishments for domestic violence convictions.

In Massachusetts, someone faces up to 2 ½ years in prison for their first conviction. In Indiana, it's at least 180 days in jail, nearly twice Michigan's penalty.

Local implementation is crucial for any solution

Solutions to these flaws and others can be accelerated by Michigan lawmakers, but experts and advocates the State Journal interviewed said cities and counties don't have to wait to act.

Retired District Court Judge Elizabeth Hines worked with the others judges in Ann Arbor, along with local police, prosecutors, advocates, probation officers and others to create a specialized docket in the late 1990s to handle domestic violence cases.

Once they had their system up and running, Hines said there were no intimate partner homicides involving people with cases on her specialized docket.

Members of the Regional Domestic Violence Firearms Enforcement Unit in King County, Washington, also cited local buy-in and implementation as important parts of their system's success. The specialized court forms they developed to document known weapons also help keep law enforcement safe when they serve orders.

