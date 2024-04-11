Personal protection orders in Michigan. What you need to know

LANSING – Personal protection orders in Michigan are obtained through local county clerk's offices via circuit court, although finding out how to get one can be difficult based on information from some websites across the state's 83 counties.

Here's a how-to guide for PPOs in Michigan:

What is a PPO?

PPOs are court orders that are signed by a judge and intended to stop threats, violence or harassment against the person requesting the order.

Michigan issues three kinds of PPOs — domestic relationship PPOs, non-domestic stalking PPOs, and non-domestic sexual assault PPOs.

How do I get a PPO?

You begin the process at any county clerk's office. In some counties, you can download or print an application; for others you can call the clerk's office for more information, and in all cases, you can visit any county clerk's office in person and obtain an order. Michigan's largest county, Wayne, accepts PPO applications online. Forms are also available and printable from www.michiganlegalhelp.org.

There is no fee to file a petition. Your application will give the court information it needs to decide whether a judge will grant your request.

In an emergency, you can ask the judge to give you a PPO without notifying the respondent and without waiting for a hearing where the respondent will be present. That request is called an "ex parte" PPO, and you should explain why you think you will be harmed if the respondent is told you are asking for a PPO and if you have to wait for a hearing.

If you don't think you need an ex parte order, or if the judge requires a hearing before giving you a PPO, a copy of your petition and a notice of the hearing must be served to the respondent.

What does serving a PPO mean?

Michigan does not mandate that law enforcement serve PPOs. You cannot serve it yourself, but the state suggests a family member, friend or someone else over the age of 18 deliver the documents. However, experts and advocates say this could put them at risk.

Some police and sheriff’s departments will serve PPO papers free, while others won't. Marquette County, for example, will deliver a PPO inside the county for $26.

After you have the PPO served, you must file at "proof of service" form with the court clerk.

Will a PPO help?

Ultimately, a circuit court judge can order the person who is the subject of the protection order not to have contact with you, follow or approach you, enter the home you live in, contact you via electronic means, purchase or possess a firearm or interfere with your place of employment.

PPOs are not a cure-all, but if the person you obtained the PPO against, referred to in court language as the "respondent," violates the order, you can call police. Law enforcement may or may not arrest the person, but if they don't you can file a motion in court to show cause, which requires the person to come to court. They can be fined up to $500 or sentenced to up to 93 days in jail.

What resources are available?

The state of Michigan website has information about PPOs at https://www.michigan.gov/voices4/legal/ppo.

You can also go online to Michigan Legal Help at https://michiganlegalhelp.org/self-help-tools/personal-safety/overview-of-personal-protection-orders.

Many local sexual assault or domestic violence programs can provide assistance. The state has a link to local resources in each county at https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/publicsafety/crimevictims/assistance/domestic-violence-hotline

You may also hire your own attorney to help you handle the process.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Personal protection orders in Michigan. What you need to know