Are you a victim of domestic violence? Here's where you can get help

Are you or someone you know a victim of domestic violence? There are resources available.

The state’s domestic violence hotline, 866-VOICEDV, is accessible 24 hours a day. The hotline is a free and confidential resource for victims to call, text or chat, and trained advocates can provide callers with crisis support and connect them with counseling, services and resources in their area.

Other resources include calling:

911

U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), at 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The state also provides a list of resources by county. That can be accessed online at https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/publicsafety/crimevictims/find-services-in-your-area

