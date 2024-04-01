Does the end of NJ's party line on primary ballots mean anything for Republicans?

While much attention is being paid to New Jersey's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, there is also a contested primary across the aisle.

South Jersey businessman Curtis Bashaw and Mendham Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner have been battling at Republican county conventions for ballot positioning.

While a federal lawsuit brought by Rep. Andy Kim has led to a redesign of ballots for Democrats, New Jersey's county line ballot design is still in use for the Republicans. Bashaw holds the line in 13 counties compared to the six that went to Serrano Glassner. Two of the counties Bashaw holds were transferred after Alex Zdan dropped out of the race.

What's happening on the GOP side of the race?

The winner of the June 4 primary will likely face Kim and try to be the first Republican to represent New Jersey in the Senate since the 1970s.

Hotel and real estate entrepreneur Curtis Bashaw is a candidate for the U.S. Senate in the 2024 Republican primary race.

Bashaw announced his bid for the nomination in late January. State Sen. Michael Testa is serving as Bashaw's campaign chair.

Serrano Glassner has been running since September and announced her candidacy days before the federal indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez was released and effectively put the Senate seat in play.

A Monmouth University poll released last month noted that Serrano Glassner has the most name recognition among Republican voters at 24% with Bashaw polling at 12% and in terms of a general election, 9% of registered voters polled said they would definitely vote for Serrano Glassner and 38% said they would possibly vote for her. Bashaw had 10% definite and 35% possible support.

What's next in Kim's lawsuit?

As for the lawsuit, Kim has until noon today to argue that U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi's order that Democratic ballots should be redesigned in block format for the June 4 — even as 15 of 17 county clerks named in the suit appeal the ruling.

Clerks from Burlington and Hudson counties were initially part of the appeal, but withdrew.

