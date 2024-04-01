Menendez won't appeal on failed bid to get corruption and bribery charges dismissed

In a letter to Judge Sidney Stein, an attorney for Sen. Bob Menendez said the senator will not appeal the court’s decision to deny his effort to dismiss the federal corruption and bribery charges he faces.

Menendez is set to face trial with several co-defendants on multiple federal charges in the Southern District Court of New York in May. The letter says his decision not to appeal is “principally motivated by his desire to proceed to trial and establish his innocence without further delay.”

The letter, which is signed by Menendez’s attorney Adam Fee, adds that Menendez is not waiving any rights by opting not to appeal at this time, and that he may “seek appellate review of any and all appealable orders, including the order referenced above, should it be necessary after the conclusion of trial.”

Nadine Menendez keeps lawyers though they could be witnesses

Nadine Arslanian Menendez, the senator's wife and a co-defendant, opted to keep her attorneys despite a chance the government may call three of them as witnesses against her and her co-defendants in the federal corruption and bribery case.

Prosecutors believe that lawyer David Schertler "participated in ... relevant conversations" with Nadine Menendez and counsel for the senator and Wael Hana, another co-defendant, court documents say.

During a hearing on March 21, Nadine Menendez said she will keep Schertler, Danny Onorato and Paola Pinto as her attorneys despite the chance of their being called as witnesses.

“The court finds that Nadine Menendez understands the potential conflict,” court documents said. “Nadine Menendez waives her right to conflict free representation, on the condition that her counsel and the government's counsel agree to a stipulation on or before April 4, 2024.”

Daibes updates motion to dismiss

Lawyers for North Jersey real estate developer Fred Daibes, another co-defendant in the case, updated his motion to dismiss the charges based on the fourth superseding indictment and new charges on March 25.

Hana’s attorney also filed a 38-page moving brief and reply to dismiss counts 1, 2, 6, 7, 9 and 15 of the superseding indictment.

“Like its predecessors, and despite expanding on the eve of trial from 4 counts to 16, the new indictment fails to include charges that pass legal, and in some regards, constitutional muster,” Hana’s attorney argued in the brief.

He called the conspiracy charges "duplicitous" and argues that they "certainly do not demonstrate the required quid pro quo that the law, as refined over the last century by the United States Supreme Court, requires.”

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Wael Hana, involved in the bribery case involving Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

Nadine Menendez also filed to join Daibes' and Hana’s motion to dismiss and renewed her request to sever the trial from her husband's.

Defendants face more than a dozen counts

Senator Menendez, Nadine Menendez, Hana and Daibes face more than a dozen counts in the indictments brought by federal prosecutors.

The charges say the defendants — as well as businessman Jose Uribe, who has since entered a guilty plea and agreed to cooperate with authorities — were part of a bribery scheme in which Menendez and his wife allegedly received, among other things, cash, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for the senator's using his political influence.

The latest version of the indictment released this month added further charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice, amid allegations that Menendez was working to benefit Qatar in addition to Egypt.

The indictment alleges that between 2018 and 2022, Menendez and his wife "engaged in a corrupt relationship with Hana, Uribe and Daibes" to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for having Menendez use his "power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt" even as he sat as chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The state’s senior senator announced in a video posted to social media last week that he will not seek the Democratic nomination to retain his seat this spring but may still run this fall as an independent. Menendez said he hopes to exonerate himself and pursue his candidacy.

Rep. Andy Kim is the likely Democratic nominee for the seat after first lady Tammy Murphy suspended her campaign last weekend.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Menendez won't appeal on failed bid to get charges dismissed