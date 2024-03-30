NJ county clerks appeal after federal judge's order that may undo the ballot county line

A day after a preliminary injunction from a federal judge put the fate of New Jersey's county line into question, 17 of the 19 county clerks named as defendants in the federal lawsuit challenging the ballot design have filed an appeal.

The clerks also filed an emergency motion to stop enforcement of the order from U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi that was released Friday.

That order, in a lawsuit filed by Rep. Andy Kim, instructed for ballots in the June primary to use the office block design in use in all 49 other states — and Salem and Sussex counties.

The deadline for candidates to join New Jersey's June 4 primary passed last week and ballots are scheduled to be mailed to voters at the end of April.

The line — a quirk of New Jersey politics — is the preferred ballot position given to candidates backed by county political organizations and has long been targeted for reform.

Congressman Andy Kim speaks to the press after he lost the Bergen County Democratic Convention, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Paramus. First Lady Tammy Murphy (not shown) won with more than 60% of the vote.

Kim had filed the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of New Jersey's controversial county line ballot design last month while he was in a primary battle with first lady Tammy Murphy for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. The seat is currently held by Sen. Bob Menendez.

Kim has until noon on Monday to respond to the motion to stay the order.

Clerks from Atlantic, Bergen, Burligton, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties are participating in the appeal.

Charlie Stile: The Murphys want to protect their progressive NJ legacy — fueled by the line

What did the judge say?

In his preliminary opinion, Quraishi said that he “recognizes the magnitude” of the decision.

“The integrity of the democratic process for a primary election is at stake and the remedy plaintiffs are seeking is extraordinary. Mandatory injunctive relief is reserved only for the most unusual cases. Plaintiffs’ burden on this motion is therefore particularly heavy,” Quraishi said. “Nevertheless, the court finds, based on this record, that plaintiffs have met their burden and that this is the rare instance when mandatory relief is warranted.”

Elko County, NV 2018 Democratic primary ballot, left, and Sussex County, DE 2018 Democratic primary ballot, right, are examples of a block design and how it would look if Rep. Andy Kim prevails in his lawsuit.

Kim told reporters on Friday afternoon that the line lawsuit was bigger than his race and that “others have been fighting this fight” before he got involved.

“The sheer scrutiny and press attention and national attention on this did show how the line can be used in unfair ways,” Kim said. “It made for a very clear story that helped crystalize this for a lot of people.”

Attorneys for the Morris County Republican Committee have also filed to confirm that the order issued by Quraishi is specific to the Democratic primary this June and not the Republican primary as well.

An example of Mercer County, 2020 traditional county line.

That filing, made by attorneys Peter King and Matthew Moench, notes that Kim’s complaint defined the “2024 Primary” as the upcoming 2024 Democratic primary election.

“If the court’s order does extend to the 2024 Republican Primary, we ask that the order be stayed as to the Republican primary and to permit the MCRC to intervene before the court specifically as to the applicability of the order to the Republican primary, an election to which the plaintiffs have no interest and to which no relief can be provided based on this current matter,” their letter says.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ county line: County clerks appeal federal judge's ruling