Judge establishes timeline for Andy Kim's lawsuit over the NJ line. Here's what comes next

A federal judge established the timeline for the trial in the lawsuit filed by Rep. Andy Kim about the constitutionality of the primary ballot.

Naming the clerks in each 19 counties that use the line ballot design as defendants, Kim alleges in a lawsuit that New Jersey's ballot design creates an unfair advantage for the candidate awarded the line, the coveted first position on the ballot.

What comes next?

Judge Zahid Quraishi decided that the clerks have to file any opposition by March 6 and any reply has to be filed by March 12.

There will be hearing on March 18, more than a month before ballots are mailed out.

Kim filed the suit Monday calling for changes to the design of New Jersey ballots ahead of a contentious primary in June against the state's first lady, Tammy Murphy. They are vying for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Bob Menendez.

“The system provides preferential ballot position for such candidates and displays them in a manner that nudges voters to select them, even when they otherwise might not,” Kim's filing says. “By contrast, their opponents are often excluded from a chance at preferential ballot placement, displayed in a column by themselves or in a manner that is less appealing to or harder to find for voters, separated by one or more blank ballot spaces from their opponents, stacked in a column with candidates for other offices with whom they do not want to be associated, and/or otherwise strewn about haphazardly on the ballot.”

What does the lawsuit say?

The suit alleges that the current ballot design is a violation of the First and 14th amendments under the federal constitution because it is used to “nudge voters toward bracketed and particularly county line candidates.”

It specifically lists the right to vote, equal protection and freedom of association as well as a violation of the elections clause under the federal Constitution and calls for the ballot to be changed in time for the primary this June.

Kim, alongside the two other candidates in the primary, Patricia Campos-Medina and Lawrence Hamm, has already called for the line system to be dismantled and the block system, which is used by every other state in the nation as well as two New Jersey counties, to be implemented statewide.

In response to the suit, a spokesperson for Murphy said that "Andy Kim doesn't have a problem with the county line system, he has a problem with the idea of losing county lines — as he is perfectly happy to participate in the process when he wins, and he has benefited from the lines in every other election he's run."

Kim has won the county line in the three New Jersey counties that have held open conventions — Monmouth, Burlington and Hunterdon counties.

