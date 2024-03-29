NJ county line in danger: Federal judge imposes temporary injunction in Andy Kim's lawsuit

Rep. Andy Kim’s federal lawsuit calling for an end to New Jersey’s county line ballot design used in 19 counties may meet its demise.

In a preliminary injunction on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi said that ballots used for the June 4 primary will have to use a ballot design that groups candidates by office sought but not with candidates for a different office, with large separations from other candidates running for the same office, with bracketing or with “candidates underneath another candidate running for the same office, where the rest of the candidates are listed horizontally, or to the side of another candidate running for the same office, where the rest of the candidates are listed vertically.”

Andy Kim speaks with supporters outside the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall, Local 164, where the Bergen County Democratic Party Convention is being held, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Paramus

This use of the commonly called “office-block” style ballot must be used for vote-by-mail ballots as well as at polling locations.

Quraishi said Kim’s attorneys have shown a “severe burden on their First Amendment rights” and that he has “already found a likelihood of success on the merits for plaintiffs as well as a showing of irreparable harm, including the likelihood of constitutional violations.”

An example of Mercer County, 2020 traditional county line.

“The court wishes to make clear that it recognizes the magnitude of its decision,” Quraishi said in his preliminary opinion. “The integrity of the democratic process for a primary election is at stake and the remedy plaintiffs are seeking is extraordinary. Mandatory injunctive relief is reserved only for the most unusual cases. Plaintiffs’ burden on this motion is therefore particularly heavy. Nevertheless, the court finds, based on this record, that plaintiffs have met their burden and that this is the rare instance when mandatory relief is warranted.”

Kim called the decision a "victory for a fairer, more democratic politics in New Jersey."

"It's a victory built from the incredible grassroots work of activists across our state who saw an undemocratic system marginalizing the voices of voters, and worked tirelessly to fix it,” Kim said in a statement. “While fixing this unfair ballot system is a massive step forward towards perfecting our democracy, there is still work to be done. Both in New Jersey and nationwide, we need to regain the trust of the voters we serve."

Elko County, NV 2018 Democratic primary ballot, left, and Sussex County, DE 2018 Democratic primary ballot, right, are examples of a block design and how it would look if Rep. Andy Kim prevails in his lawsuit.

Kim had filed the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the controversial county line ballot design last month while in midst of a primary battle with first lady Tammy Murphy for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. The seat is currently held by Sen. Bob Menendez.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

