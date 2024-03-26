'Disgusting and traumatic': Victims of man who exposed himself at Gwinnett Walmart want him caught

Surveillance video shows the moments a Gwinnett County mother and daughter caught a man exposing himself to them inside a Walmart.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the store on Centerville Highway Tuesday, where he talked to the victims.

The daughter, who we are only identifying as Helen, 19, said what the man with the shopping cart was doing next to them was disgusting and traumatic.

“I didn’t think there was like, people that could do that until you actually go through it,” Helen said. “My mom was like, very mad. She was just yelling at him, like, “Oh! What are you doing? You’re such a nasty man.”

The incident happened last Monday in unincorporated Snellville. The Gwinnett County police are still searching for the man accused of exposing himself.

Helen said that she, her mother and a friend were in an aisle when Helen’s mother noticed the stranger following them.

“My mom had already caught him following us before all that, and she had moved out of his way like three times,” Helen said.

She said the moment that even after the women noticed what the man was doing, he wouldn’t stop.

“She kicked the cart because he wouldn’t stop doing it,” Helen said.

Helen shot a video that caught the man in the act. She then called for security and called police, but the man took off before they could get there.

“It’s sick, people like sick in their mind,” Helen said. “You don’t know what’s going on with them, and they could do something worse. If could have happened to a little girl or something like that. We don’t know. So that’s why I want him to get caught.”

The women are now warning others about the man while hoping that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“Be aware of yourself, you know, because you could protect yourself and others around you,” Helen said.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who is around 5′6″ and 180 pounds. He was seen leaving the Walmart in a white Mazda sedan.