Could Oklahomans have a harder time getting issues on ballots? Yes, if Gov. Stitt signs this bill

A bill that would make it more difficult to get things on the ballot is headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

The Oklahoma House on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 518 by a vote of 72-25.

The measure would require those seeking to circulate an initiative petition to pay a $750 fee. Currently, no fee is charged.

It would also:

increase the protest period to 20 days from 10 days.

require the voter’s legal first and last name.

increase the number of data points to be matched to four from three.

Data points would include the voter’s legal first and last name, zip code, house number, numerical month and day of birth, according to the measure.

Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, said the changes are necessary to ensure the “integrity” of the process. Lepak is the House author.

Critics suggested the requirement of a legal first and last name could disenfranchise voters who either do not know it or who use a name other than their legal first and last name.

“This is just to get it on the ballot,” said Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City.

The changes will prevent Oklahomans from even having an opportunity to shape public policy, he said.

Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said there have been no reported problems with the current process.

“We aren’t here to take things away from people,” Nichols said.

Lepak said given the millions of dollars spent on initiative petitions and the cost to implement items approved through the process, a $750 fee was not unreasonable.

In addition, the new fee would help defray the costs of the process, Lepak said.

Lepak said expanding the protest period would help ensure that things are done right.

He said the measure does not change the 90-day signature gathering period.

