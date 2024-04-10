Oklahoma lawmakers set the Constitution on fire. Now they are trying to extinguish our rights.

The Oklahoma Constitution grants Oklahomans the right to propose and amend laws, veto laws recently passed by the Legislature and amend our Constitution.

These rights are exercised by using the initiative or referendum petition process. When people sign an initiative or referendum petition, they are saying they believe that the issue should be put to a vote of the people. Once the measure is on the ballot, every registered voter can express their opinion with a yes or no vote.

Since citizens used an initiative petition to bring Medicaid expansion to Oklahoma, allowing over 330,000 additional Oklahomans to qualify for SoonerCare, the Legislature has been doggedly obsessed with limiting our constitutional right to the petition process.

Recently this obsession has taken an even uglier turn, the use of the emergency clause.

According to the Oklahoma Constitution, an emergency clause is to be used only in measures “immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health, or safety.” Quoting the second section of Article 5 of the Oklahoma Constitution, a referendum petition “may be ordered (except as to laws necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety), either by petition signed by five per centum of the legal voters or by the Legislature as other bills are enacted.”

Sadly, rather than the appropriate use of the emergency clause as a tool to keep Oklahomans safe from harm, some legislators are using it as a tool to consolidate their power and take power from the people.

Case in point, Senate Bill 518.

SB 518 was introduced in 2023. After passing the Senate, it lay dormant until a few days ago when it was referred to the House Rules Committee. It was promptly taken up and passed by the committee and is now eligible to be passed by the House and become law once signed by the governor.

Among other things, it would raise the requirements for validating petition signatures by requiring that four of five data points exactly match the voter registration file. Currently the law requires that three data points match exactly. The available data points are: 1) first name, 2) last name, 3) house number, 4) zip code, and 5) month and day of birth.

Consider a citizen like me, who has a number 6 in their house number and a number 5 in their zip code. If my fives and sixes resemble each other when I fill out the petition, my signature is likely to be rejected if four rather than three data points must exactly match my voter file. What are the chances that a registered Oklahoma voter with my exact first name, exact last name and exact birth month and day would be someone other than me?

At the Feb. 7, 2023, Senate judiciary committee meeting, the bill’s original author, Sen. Julie Daniels, admitted that there had been no reported complaints with using three data points for signature validation on initiative petitions.

Senate Bill 518 jeopardizes the right of an individual voter to have their voice heard with their signature on a petition, and the rights of all Oklahoma voters to have a say on important matters at the ballot box. To make matters worse, SB 518 contains the emergency clause, “It being immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health or safety, an emergency is hereby declared to exist, by reason whereof this act shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage and approval.”

Neither the public peace, health nor safety are at risk from the current way signatures are validated. This is a flagrant political weaponization of the emergency clause designed to restrict the citizens’ constitutional right to prevent this unnecessary bill from being enacted with the use of a referendum petition.

My fellow Oklahomans, the real emergency is that our constitutional right to a government of and by the people is in danger! It’s time to break the glass, pull the lever and sound the alarm.

Cindy Alexander

Cindy Alexander is a retired veterinarian residing in Stillwater. She describes herself as a full-time volunteer organizer and activist. She is a charter member of Indivisible Oklahoma and is the co-founder and co-leader of both Indivisible Stillwater and the Oklahoma Direct Democracy Team.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma lawmakers' efforts will take power from the people