Why a state senator is blocking two executive nominations by Gov. Kevin Stitt

A Democratic state senator said Tuesday she’s refusing to carry forward executive nominations made by Gov. Kevin Stitt for board positions with two state agencies.

Sen. Carri Hicks, of Oklahoma City said she doesn’t approve of Stitt’s nominees for a seat on the Oklahoma State Board of Education and a spot on the board of directors for the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. Hicks’ office declined to reveal the names of the two nominees, referring a reporter to the governor’s office. Abegail Cave, a spokesperson for Stitt, said the two nominees were Alex Gray and Audrey Katigan, respectively.

"It's not super unusual," Cave said. "Democrats don't carry conservative nominees and the governor wants conservatives in those positions."

It isn’t known if Hicks spoke with Stitt, a Republican, before issuing a news release about her decision.

Executive nominations must be confirmed by the Senate, first in committee and then by the full chamber, but Hicks said it’s ultimately up to the senator in whose district those appointees reside to determine whether to move those nominations forward through the confirmation process. Hicks represents one of only eight of the state's 48 Senate districts not held by a Republican.

Hicks has worked as a classroom teacher in the Putnam City and the Deer Creek school districts and as an adjunct professor in Oklahoma City University’s College of Education.

“As a champion for children, I take the responsibility of vetting appointments related to education incredibly seriously,” Hicks said in a statement. “After careful consideration, I will not be moving two nominees forward in the process, as I find them unqualified to fulfill the roles and duties required for each of these positions.

“As a former educator, it is my sincere desire that we put politics aside to ensure the safety and success of our children. I am committed to bipartisan solutions that will truly move Oklahoma forward.”

State Board of Education has had an open seat since October

Hicks and other Democrats have been fierce critics of elected state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, a Republican who is chair of the state Board of Education and leads the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

The state Board of Education has seven seats, but it’s operated as a six-person board for several months. In mid-October, Stitt nominated Gray, who served in former President Donald Trump’s administration, for the open 5th Congressional District seat on the board, along with an at-large member, Zach Archer.

Archer now serves on the board, but Gray has never taken the oath of office nor attended board meetings since being nominated, with no explanation provided for his absence.

The Libraries Department's board also has seven members. Katigan, of The Village, serves as the current 5th Congressional District representative on that board but her term expires on July 1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma senator refuses to move nominees for OSDE, library board