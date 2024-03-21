Corrections officer charged with abusing minor at Camarillo facility

A state corrections officer who worked at the the former Ventura Youth Correctional Facility near Camarillo, shown in 2020, allegedly abused a 15-year-old girl housed at the facility, prosecutors say.

A state correctional officer has been charged with nine felony counts for alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl who was incarcerated at the former Ventura Youth Correctional Facility outside Camarillo, authorities said Wednesday.

The officer reportedly supervised minors at the site, including the victim. The facility was previously part of the state Division of Juvenile Justice.

Azzan Sandhu, 28, of Fullerton, is charged with seven counts of committing a lewd act on a child, one count of using a child for the creation of child sexual abuse material and one count of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Each count has a special allegation that Sandhu took advantage of a position of trust or confidence. Such allegations can impact sentencing if a defendant is convicted.

On Wednesday, Sandhu pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the special allegations.

Sandhu allegedly committed the acts between December 2022 and February 2023 while employed as a peace officer by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He supervised minors housed at the Camarillo facility, prosecutors said. A spokesman for the District Attorney's office didn't immediately know the defendant's employment status with the state agency.

The DA's office said Sandhu used his cell phone to make child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, involving the victim.

The facility at 3100 Wright Road outside Camarillo closed on June 30 as the state phased out its youth prison system and shuttered the Division of Juvenile Justice. Youths housed at such facilities were transferred to county care.

Sandhu will appear in Ventura County Superior Court on March 22 for bail review and on April 25 for an early disposition conference.

He remained in custody at Ventura County's main jail Wednesday evening with a bail set at $1 million, jail records showed.

