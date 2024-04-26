Cicadas won't be the only thing emerging in 2024. What to know about their enemy — killer cicada wasps

Cicadas won't be the only insects emerging during the summer months.

When Brood XIX emerges in Tennessee mid-May, they'll face a unique, venomous predator — killer cicada wasps. The wasps, which can be found in the eastern and western United States, prey on cicadas and can also cause painful stings. Killer wasps are also known to disrupt lawns wi their burrows.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture warned about killer cicada wasps back in 2020 and said the wasps are quite common in Tennessee. According to the department of agriculture, the killer wasps may emerge in July/August and can remain until September/October.

Here's what else to know about killer cicada wasps.

The Eastern cicada killer wasp.

What are killer cicada wasps?

Killer cicada wasps are large, black or dark brown wasps, approximately two inches in length. They have amber colored wings and yellow markings on their abdomen.

According to the Smithsonian Institution, killer cicada wasps can be found in the eastern United States, east of the Rocky Mountains and in the western United States where they are known as the Western Cicada Killer. Killer cicada wasps appear as adults in late June or July and are mostly seen visiting flowers or digging burrows in sandy or light soil, said the Smithsonian.

What do killer cicada wasps do?

According to the Smithsonian, killer cicada wasps make their nests in the ground and supply it with cicadas. The male wasps appear first and will mate with the female wasps once they emerge from the soil. After mating, female wasps will select a site and begin digging a burrow, normally under sidewalks, roadsides and embankments. They often choose lawns in populated areas, said the Smithsonian.

The killer wasps will loosen the soil in the site and make their burrows large enough to accommodate a few individual cicadas. Killer cicadas will normally prey on female cicadas as they no make no sound. Cicadas are paralyzed by the wasp's sting and will be carried back to the burrow, said the Smithsonian. The cicadas will normally be captured in flight.

Do killer cicada wasps sting? Are they harmful to humans?

Killer cicada wasps are considered only a minor pest, said the Smithsonian. But they will sting if bothered.

According to the University of Kentucky, male killer wasps are territorial but harmless since they lack stingers. Female killer wasps however have stingers which they use to inject paralyzing venom into cicadas to paralyze them. Female killer wasps are not aggressive, but do have painful stings which they will utilize if they feel threatened.

Are killer cicada wasps harmful to lawns?

Killer cicada wasps are solitary, but can appear in large enough numbers that they disturb lawns with their burrows said the Smithsonian.

Female killer cicada will dig extensive tunnels where their young will be raised, often displacing several pounds of soil in the process said the University of Kentucky. Occasionally, it can result in damage to lawns. Killer cicada wasps may dig in the loose soil in vegetable gardens, flower beds, in sandy areas on playgrounds, or in golf course sand traps. The University of Kentucky recommends maintaining these areas watered, as killer wasps do not like wet soil and will abandon the area.

