Are cicadas harmful to humans or pets? How long will they be around? What to know ahead of Cicada-geddon 2024

"Cicada-geddon" 2024 is coming.

The emergence of two Cicada broods, Brood XIX and Brood XIII, will bring trillions of cicadas to various states across the United States. Brood XIX and Brood XIII are both periodical broods, which means they emerge in cycles of 13 and 17 years. 2024 will be the first year in 221 years that both broods will emerge simultaneously.

In Middle Tennessee however, there won't be any overlap of the two broods. Still, the Nashville and Middle Tennessee area will soon be buzzing with the sounds of the noisy visitors. Brood XIX will emerge around mid-May in Middle Tennessee.

Here's what to know about cicadas prior to their arrival.

How long will the cicadas be around for?

According to the University of Connecticut, cicadas will stick around for about 4-6 weeks after they first start emerging. Most individual cicadas live only a few weeks, but since they emerge over a period of two weeks or so, they can stick around in your yard for longer periods of time.

"The serious noise will get going about a week and half after you first notice them and will last about two weeks more," said the University of Connecticut. "After that things get a lot quieter."

Are cicadas harmful to humans or pets? Do cicadas bite?

No, cicadas are not harmful to humans or pets.

Cicadas can't technically bite or sting like other insects, as they lack the anatomy to do so. However, they can pierce and suck, said Cicadamania. If you believe you've been bitten or stung by a cicada, chances are you've been bitten by a Cicada Killer Wasp. According to Cicadamania, the Cicada Killer Wasp is a large wasp which hunts cicadas. They can often be found around cicadas or attached to one. Cicada Killer Wasps can attack if they feel threatened.

Furthermore, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, cicadas are not poisonous or venomous and are eaten by many other organisms. Cicadas are not dangerous to pets if consumed.

"If dogs or cats eat many cicadas, this may temporarily cause an upset stomach or vomiting, but there is no need to worry if a pet eats a small number of cicadas," said the EPA.

Can cicadas harm your yard?

Cicadas do not pose a threat to lawns or household gardens.

In fact, the arrival of cicadas can be beneficial for lawns and the soil. According to the EPA, cicadas can aerate lawns and improve water filtration into the ground. Cicadas can also add nutrients to the soil as they decompose, said the EPA.

However, young trees may need protection from cicadas as damage could occur when cicadas deposit their eggs in small tree branches. The EPA recommends covering younger trees in mesh or netting with ¼-inch or smaller openings.

Should cicadas be treated with pesticides?

According to the EPA, pesticides are generally ineffective in keeping cicadas away.

"So many cicadas emerge at once that more will inevitably move in," said the EPA. "Spraying also doesn’t make sense because cicadas are generally harmless."

Furthermore, cicadas will not eat leaves, flowers, fruits, or garden produce, so it is not necessary to use pesticides. Using pesticides to combat cicadas could actually harm other organisms which eat cicadas, like pets, birds or other predators.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Cicadas 2024: How long will they be around, are they harmful to pets?