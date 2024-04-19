Chewy now offering vet care services at Florida clinic. Here are 11 things to know

Chewy, the brand pet owners across the United States use for home delivery of pet food and supplies, is now in the veterinarian business.

As of April 19, there are two Chewy Vet Care clinics in the U.S., including one in South Florida. More are in the works and expected to open soon, according to Chewy's website.

Here's what you should know about Chewy's entry into veterinary medical care for your pets.

What is Chewy Vet Care?

"Chewy Vet Care is a veterinary practice that offers a wide array of services, from routine wellness care to urgent care and surgeries," the company announced on its website.

"Our passionate, friendly care team provides the highest-quality medical care, backed by Chewy’s award-winning customer service. The entire Chewy Vet Care experience is designed to help you and your pet feel at ease, with thoughtfully designed spaces and advanced technology that puts scheduling and your pet’s medical records right at your fingertips."

Those "thoughtfully designed spaces" include "separate waiting areas for not-so-social pets and exam rooms that help them feel comfortable, not confined," Chewy said.

Appointments are available six days a week.

Do you need to have an account to take your pet to a Chewy Vet Care clinic?

You do need to have a Chewy account to take your pet to a clinic. A membership plan is not required, the company said.

However, discounts on some common services are available with optional membership plans, though.

Can you take your bird or iguana to Chewy Vet Care?

No. At this time, the clinics are offering services for dogs and cats.

Where are Chewy Vet Care clinics located in Florida?

The first Chewy Vet Care clinic opened earlier this year in Plantation. It was the first practice opened by Chewy.

Another will be coming soon to Coral Springs, the company said.

Are there any other Chewy Vet Care clinics?

The only other Vet Care clinic currently open is in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, which is about 13 miles south of Denver. More clinics will open later in the state, the company said.

Also in the works are two clinics in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

What services are offered for dogs and cats at Chewy clinics?

An online portal gives pet parents 24/7 access to their pet's medical records, care plan, prescriptions and online scheduling.

Services include:

Wellness exams

Urgent care, during business hours for pets that need same-day medical attention

Dental care

Vaccinations

New pet care

Sick or injured exam

24/7 health guidance and customer support

Surgeries and procedures

Travel certificates

How much does it cost for Chewy Vet Care services?

Payment can be made via credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or cash.

At the Plantation clinic, the base price for services is:

Wellness, sick or injured, urgent care exams: $75

Vaccinations : Rabies, 1 year: $40 Rabies, 3 year: $60 DAPP: $50 Bordetella: $45 FVRCP: $45 FeLV: $50 Leptospirosis: $45

Testing Fecal: $50 Heartworm rapid test: $60 FeLV/FIV rapid test: $80 Vector-borne disease rapid test: $85

Surgeries and procedures Anal gland expression: $40 Nail trim: $25 Spay, dog: $600-$740 Spay, cat: $500 Neuter, dog: $550-$720 Neuter, cat: $325



Does Chewy Vet Care take pet insurance?

At this time, Chewy does not directly bill your insurance provider.

You'll need to submit you pet's claim for reimbursement.

Is there a telemedicine option with Chewy Vet Care?

Chewy offers a Connect with a Vet service that connects you with a licensed veterinary professional.

"Receive 1-on-1, tailored advice about your pet over live chat, which is free with a Chewy.com account, or video call, which costs $19.99 per 20-minute call."

The Connect with a Vet service "does not prescribe, treat, or diagnose," Chewy said.

If your pet is having a medical emergency, Chewy advised pet owners to take their pet to the closest emergency vet clinic.

Not sure about the urgency?

"If you’re a Chewy Vet Care customer who needs help understanding the urgency of your pet’s situation, or you need a referral to an emergency veterinary hospital, call our veterinary care team 24/7 at 1-877-372-4399 for advice about seeking in-person or emergency care."

Can you buy Chewy products at the Vet Care clinics?

"Each practice location offers a limited selection of health care products for sale, such as prescription medications, veterinary diet items, and top vet-recommended products," the company said.

Opening veterinary clinics 'natural next step' for Chewy

“We partnered with hundreds of veterinarians and customers to design an in-practice and post-visit experience which we believe will be unlike anything in the market, and appreciated by both communities,” said Mita Malhotra, President, Chewy Health, when the company announced the launch of Vet Care in December 2023.

“Our practices contain thoughtfully designed spaces for the comfort and privacy of our customers and care team. Chewy Vet Care will be powered by our proprietary, easy-to-use modern technology, to deliver a seamless and memorable experience, which we have delivered for over a decade in our core businesses.

"Expanding into veterinary care is the natural next step in Chewy’s evolution and we are excited to bring our customer-forward thinking to our veterinarians and practice team.”

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Chewy Vet Care opens Plantation Florida pet clinic. What to know