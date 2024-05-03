This wildly popular breakfast sandwich maker changed my mornings forever — get it on sale for just $34

When it's done right, the breakfast sandwich is a work of art. First, there's the crunchy, chewy support system, aka the bread. Then you have the egg, the humble centerpiece of this timeless tableau that can be taken to myriad delicious places, depending on what you add. Some use bacon, sausage or ham; others opt for cheese — or both. And don't even get me started on the hot sauce. The breakfast sandwich is a gift we give to ourselves, best eaten toasty and made with love.

However, whipping up a masterpiece takes time, which is why breakfast sandwiches are often created and consumed on weekends or away from home — unless you have the top-selling Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, which I discovered at Amazon one fortuitous morning. And now, another wonderful discovery: It's on sale at Amazon, so you can double your eggy, meaty, cheesy satisfaction.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

A McDonald's Sausage Egg McMuffin will cost you about $4, depending on where you live. That's not a lot, but you have to get dressed, get in the car, drive over and wait in line — and that takes time. Instead, you could skip all that and make a breakfast sandwich at home while your coffee brews. Surely all that convenience and saved time is worth $34. We've never seen the price dip lower than this!

Why do I need this? 🤔

I tested out the individual sandwich maker, and it did not disappoint. The contraption features layers of hot plates stacked on top of each other — essentially mini pans designed to perfectly cook each individual component. Plus, there's a handy timer that lets you know when the goods are done, so it's basically foolproof.

It's a snap to use: Add ingredients to each pan and close the device. The pans are removable, so when time is up (usually five minutes), simply remove them and stack up the piping-hot goodness.

I was skeptical at first. After all, I was used to spending a lot of time crafting breakfast sandwiches. But after using this device once, I was hooked. It pristinely cooked every element of the sandwich — even the egg! The ham was smoky and warm, the cheese was perfectly melted, and the egg was the ideal level of gooeyness. Plus, my English muffin didn’t get soggy (I figured it would, given that I put one on top of the egg).

After using the appliance for more than a year, I can honestly say it works just as well now as it did at the beginning. It saves me so much time in the mornings and makes the perfect meal to keep me fueled and energized all day.

Plus, washing it is super easy too. Just put the nonstick pans in the dishwasher or hand-wash 'em. And need we point out that kids will love the double sandwich maker as much as the grownups?

This thing really puts the "fast" in "breakfast." (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 18,000 Amazon reviewers have given this a.m. hunger-slayer five out of five stars.

Pros 👍

"Trust me when I say, it's a game-changer for breakfast lovers everywhere," raved one happy home cook. "Not only is it super easy to use (just pop in your ingredients, close the lid, and voila!), but it's also incredibly easy to clean. No more messy stovetops or multiple pans needed — just one compact device that does it all."

"I was looking for a simple way to prepare a great breakfast sandwich that wasn't frozen; this was the answer," shared another. "I originally bought the one-sandwich option but quickly realized the two-sandwich option was the way to go because everyone in our family loves to make them. I have found countless recipes online that give me new and creative ideas for sandwich options."

Another shopper explained how easy it is to use on busy mornings: "My husband loves making breakfast sandwiches every morning before work. It takes three and a half minutes before it's done, so he makes his coffee and then enjoys them to take on the go, together."

Cons 👎

Nonetheless, one four-star fan warned that once the device is plugged in, it's on: "Easy to clean, easy to use, my only gripe is that the power is controlled by plugging in and unplugging. Should be a power button for it."

"The one thing I do wish [is] that you could simply pour egg whites from a carton into this," shared a final reviewer. "It spills out. But hey, that issue is minimal."

Not a fan of breakfast sandwiches? How about this nifty device for making a fast-casual favorite at home?

