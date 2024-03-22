Cape Coral police continue search for other individuals linked teen's shooting death

Two days after a 16-year-old North Fort Myers boy was arrested, facing homicide charges in the shooting death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Morales, authorities say they don't have any developments they can share in the case.

Cape Coral police officers on Tuesday night arrested Thomas Roy Stein, 16, of North Fort Myers, who faces homicide charges. He was in juvenile court early Wednesday before Senior Circuit Judge Christine Greider.

If charged as an adult, he could face life in prison.

Stein is accused in the Sunday night death of Kayla Rincon-Miller, 15, of Cape Coral. She and two friends had left a movie theater and were walking to a nearby McDonald's.

One of the girls told detectives a car pulled up about 10:30 p.m. and blinded them with its lights before an unknown number of suspects jumped out of the car and tried to rob them.

Police report a witness said one person began to shoot, striking Rincon-Miller in the chest. A memorial at the shooting site continues to grow, with dozens of flowers and balloons near the intersection of Southeast 20th Street and Southeast 16th Lane.

Teen arrested: Cape Coral police arrest North Fort Myers teen linked to Sunday slaying of girl, 15

Based on the evidence, police said, they don't believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Kayla Rincon-Miller was shot and killed in Cape Coral Sunday night.

Jail records indicate Stein is due in court April 8 for his arraignment.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to raise money for funeral expenses. By Friday morning, it had raised more than $16,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, who may be reached at 1-800-780-TIPS, are offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anyone whose anonymous tips help lead to an arrest. They said doorbell camera video may also be submitted.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cape Coral police continue probe into Kayla Rincon-Miller slaying