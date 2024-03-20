Cape Coral police arrest North Fort Myers teen, 16, linked to a murder involving a robbery

Jail records indicate that Thomas Roy Stein, 16, was booked into the Lee County Jail just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, charged with murder while engaged in a robbery.

A North Fort Myers teenager faces a murder charge after his arrest overnight Wednesday.

Jail records indicate that Thomas Roy Stein, 16, was booked into the Lee County Jail just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The News-Press doesn't typically name minors charged with crimes, but are doing so because of the severity of the charge.

The arrest comes three days after 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller was fatally shot as she walked with two friends. Cape Coral police didn't immediately confirm Wednesday morning if Stein's arrest is connected to Rincon-Miller's Sunday shooting death.

Kayla Rincon-Miller murder: Cape Coral teen Kayla Rincon-Miller killed in shooting; police search for shooter

Jail records indicate Stein is due in court April 8 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cape Coral police: Teen arrested linked to murder, robbery