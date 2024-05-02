Amazon's No. 1 bestselling leggings are down to $25: 'I actually feel confident in these'

Aren't you glad that jeans are no longer the go-to pants for everyday wear? Stretchy leggings are so much more comfortable and versatile than stiff, dull denim — not to mention less expensive. They're the foundation of practically all comfy outfits, and you can never have too many pairs. Good news: A set that Amazon shoppers clamor for is just $25 right now. We're talking about The Gym People High Waist Tummy Control Yoga Pants, an Amazon bestseller — and they've got pockets!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Tens of thousands of fans share their love for these full-length leggings, so they're a great bet for your activewear wardrobe. They're a super-reasonable $25 — that's a steal compared to premium yoga pants from big brands like Lululemon, which can run upwards of $98 a pair.

Why do I need this? 🧐

If you're picky about yoga pants, these leggings are true crowd-pleasers. The high, wide waistband is the feature we're all looking for — it keeps that tummy tamed even on our worst days. Another must-have feature? Pockets! When your leggings have pockets, you may never want to wear jeans again.

These yoga pants are also made with a thick, durable blend of polyester and spandex. That means you can count on them for ample support and coverage, whether you're exercising or headed out for some errands. If you plan to use them as dedicated workout pants, expect unrestricted movement thanks to their four-way stretch. But don't worry: Even with all that stretch, they'll still give you plenty of compression to help maintain your shape.

You can never have too many pairs of leggings — especially if they come from a single brand, right? These come in over 40 styles, colors and prints. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With 50,000 five-star ratings, these stretchy pants have earned raves from a pretty big slice of Amazon's legging-loving buyers. One of their favorite features? The tummy-taming effect.

Pros 👍

"I am skeptical of the tummy control on leggings because people say they don't roll but they always do for me," a five-star fan wrote. "Enter these leggings. I bought another pair because not only are they so comfortable, but they do not roll! What? Literally not at all. As someone with some love handles and a tummy, I actually feel comfortable and confident in these. I cannot wait to order more and replace all my other leggings with them."

"These are the perfect thickness, and they hold you in well," wrote another rave reviewer. "They feel sturdy, and I can wear them to any type of class. They also hold you in very well in the belly area."

Even the pros are fans: "I am a veteran fitness instructor who has worn a ton of leggings, from the very expensive to the stuff found in mass retail stores, and these leggings are probably the best. The fabric is amazing — no sheerness. They are strong, well made and they keep my tummy from bulging. The last one is no small feat considering I am a mom of two who is pushing 50. Also, the price is unbeatable! Wow. I would give these leggings 10 stars if I could."

Cons 👎

Ready to snap up these softies? Some shoppers say there are still a few things to look out for.

"These are absolutely wonderful!" gushed a fan. Still, they added a caveat: "The only thing that I can tell you is, do not dry them in the dryer. It does affect the elasticity."

Another shopper who said these "hug all the right spots," added this: "My only real 'complaint' would be that it's hard to tell front from back because there is no tag or stamp. There are pockets so you can tell by using them, but it would be nice to be able to glance for a tag versus pat for pockets."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

