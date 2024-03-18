Cape Coral shooting claims life of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller. Here's what we know

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed while walking with two friends in Cape Coral Sunday night, Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore said during a news conference Monday.

According to Sizemore, one of the teens told police they were walking to McDonald's on Del Prado Boulevard South after leaving the Coralwood 10 movie theater when a car pulled up and blinded them with the vehicle's lights.

One suspect started firing a gun, shooting the victim, later identified as Kayla Rincon-Miller, in the chest.

The suspects reportedly got back in the car and fled south on Southeast 16th Place.

Police responded about 9:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of Southeast 16th Street and rendered aid to Rincon-Miller, who died at a hospital.

Here's what we know:

Cape Coral police officers on Sunday, March 17, 2024, investigated a shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast 20th Street and Southeast 16th Place.

What we know about the Cape Coral shooting

Three teen girls left the Coralwood 10 movie theater in Cape Coral and were walking to a nearby McDonald's when a car with several suspects pulled up and the occupants attempted to rob them. During the attempted robbery, one of the suspects fired a gun, striking one of the girls, later identified as 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller in the chest. Rincon-Miller was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Who was Kayla Rincon-Miller?

Rincon-Miller was 15 years old. On Sunday night, Rincon-Miller and two friends were walking to a McDonald's after leaving a Cape Coral movie theater when several unknown suspects attempted to rob them and one of the suspects began shooting. Rincon-Miller was struck in the chest and subsequently died at a hospital.

Where was the shooting in Cape Coral Sunday?

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Southeast 16th Place in Cape Coral, Florida. Three girls left the Coralwood 10 movie theater and were walking to a nearby McDonald's when 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller was fatally shot during a robbery attempt.

Who are the suspects in the Cape Coral shooting? Was anyone arrested?

Police are seeking the identities of the suspects involved in the homicide of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller.

Anyone with information can contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

Reward offered in the homicide of Kayla Rincon-Miller

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000. Anyone with information can call 1-800-780-TIPS.

Tomas Rodriguez contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Kayla Rincon-Miller: Teen killed in shooting in Cape Coral, Florida