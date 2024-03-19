15-year-old killed in Cape Coral shooting remembered as vibrant teen

A 15-year-old Cape Coral girl killed as she walked from the movie theater to a nearby McDonald's with two friends is remembered as a vibrant teenager who brought joy and light into the lives of her parents.

"Her passing has left our family devastated, mourning the loss of this beautiful soul," said her cousin, Sophia Ricketts, who is raising funds for her burial.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Cape Coral police officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Southeast 16th Place, where the 15-year-old, identified as Kayla Rincon-Miller, had been injured.

A GoFundMe for Rincon-Morales, created around 3 p.m. Monday, had collected nearly $5,000 toward its $30,000 goal by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This Cape Coral resident felt compelled to create a makeshift memorial area Monday, March 18, 2024, at the intersection of SE 20th St. and SE 16th Ln. next to the location of a shooting Sunday night which resulted in the death of 16-yr-old Kayla Rincon-Miller. The resident, who declined to be named, heard the shots and was one of the first people to call 9-11. Rincon-Miller was fatally shot Sunday evening after leaving the the nearby movie theater.

Officers began lifesaving measures on Rincon-Miller, who died at a hospital. Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore confirmed details at a Monday news conference.

The girls told detectives they had just seen a movie at the Coralwood 10 movie theater, 2301 Del Prado Blvd., and were walking to the McDonald's at 1715 Del Prado Blvd S. The walk is less than a mile in length and takes between 10 and 15 minutes.

The shooting site is about an eight-minute walk to the Coralwood 10 movie theater. The street where the shooting happened, which runs parallel to Del Prado Boulevard South, has no street lights other than those at the homes along.

One of the girls told detectives a car pulled up and blinded them with its lights before an unknown number of suspects jumped out of the car and tried to rob them.

Kayla Rincon-Miller was shot and killed in Cape Coral Sunday night.

Police report the witness said one person began to shoot, striking Rincon-Miller in the chest. All three of the girls said they didn't know who the shooter was. The other two were not injured.

The car the shooter was in fled south on Southeast 16th Place.

A witness who lives near the intersection of Southeast 20th Street and Southeast 16th Place, who wished to remain anonymous, reported she heard about three gunshots.

A Cape Coral Poilce Department forensics investigator searches the area near the intersection of SE 20th St. and SE 16th Ln., Monday, March 18, 2024, next to the location of a shooting Sunday night which resulted in the death of 15-yr-old Kayla Rincon-Miller.

She started a memorial in honor of Rincon-Miller, and added that "this could've been anyone's child."

On Monday evening, Cape Coral police forensics investigators and at least one K9 unit from the Lee County Sheriff's Office began canvassing the area for evidence.

Forensics investigators with the police department placed at least five evidence markers at the scene.

Detectives are working to identify if one or several suspects were involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, who may be reached at 1-800-780-TIPS, are offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anyone whose anonymous tips help lead to an arrest. They said doorbell camera video may also be submitted.

Rincon-Miller's death is the city's first homicide in 2024.

