Sale alert: These flowy, flattering dresses are made for spring and summer — they start at just $18

With spring in full bloom and summer around the corner, we're revamping our wardrobes with fresh, flowy frocks — and nothing is better on a sunny day than a light, lovely sundress. We're constantly on the lookout for the best seasonal styles, and we've found 12 lovely spring dresses on sale at retailers including Amazon, J. Crew and Nordstrom Rack that deserve a spot in our closets.

Here are our picks for the best dresses at the best prices.

Amazon Lilbetter V-Neck Maxi Dress $18 $36 Save $18 Meet your year-round wardrobe workhorse. This flowy wear-anywhere dress is perfect now with your favorite flat sandals, and in later seasons with a chunky sweater and boots. Prices vary by color and print — 28 are available — with this only $18 (50% off). $18 at Amazon

Amazon Korsis T-Shirt Dress $30 $32 Save $2 Designed for all-day comfort, the dress has an A-line silhouette that fits loosely over the body and hits just above the knees. The best part? It has pockets! Available in 34 colors and prints. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap $32 $61 Save $29 Show off a little leg in this little number that's close to 50% off. Perfect with heels as seen here, you can also wear with flats or add to its boho-chic with a pair of cowboy boots in the cooler weather. Over 7,100 Amazon reviewers have given it a glowing five-star rating. $32 at Amazon

Amazon Dokotoo Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress $34 $40 Save $6 Loose and flowy, you can't beat the breeziness of this beach cover-up. It's made with a light and gauzy polyester that makes you want to sashay from the hotel to the pool to the beach to lunch without stopping to change — you're not going to find a beach cover-up that's more comfortable. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Tiered Swing Dress $34 $43 Save $9 For only $34, why not get one, two or even three for your warm-weather wardrobe? This tiered maxi dress is light, soft and flowy, with a nice amount of stretch and thickness to prevent undergarments from showing through. The high waistline creates a flattering silhouette for a variety of shapes, and the tiered design adds a little visual flair. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress $45 $67 Save $22 with coupon If springtime was a dress, it would be this magical number. The lightweight, swingy frock comes in 39 warm-weather-worthy colors and patterns. With the gathered tie-waist, this dress creates a flattering silhouette and can be dressed up or down. Save $22 with coupon $45 at Amazon

