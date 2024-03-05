California election results 2024: Live updates on Senate race, Proposition 1, Measure A

Coachella Valley voters will join millions of citizens in California and other Super Tuesday states on Tuesday wrapping up voting in a Presidential Primary that is likely a foregone conclusion, but also featured a hot U.S. Senate race in California and questions on California Gavin Newsom's mental health funding plan in the form of Proposition 1. Closer to home, voters in Desert Sands Unified School District

Riverside County: When will election results be posted

In-person voting in California closes at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by March 5. First results based on early voting tallies are expected to be released shortly after polls close at 8 p.m. for both Riverside County races and statewide races.

As of March 4, the Riverside County Registrar's office said approximately 1,377,734 vote-by-mail ballots were issued and approximately 179,551 have been returned.

–Kate Franco

What states vote in Super Tuesday?

Millions of Americans are heading to the polls today, as voters in 15 states and one territory participate in the primary’s single largest election day: Super Tuesday.

It has traditionally been a critical benchmark for presidential campaigns, offering a chance for candidates to evaluate their level of support and pick up hundreds of delegates. In some years, it has proved crucial, either making or breaking presidential runs.

However, this year, polling indicates Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump are the likely nominees. The remaining challenger in the GOP race, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, has suffered repeated setbacks as Trump sweeps primary after primary.

So, what states are voting today alongside California? They are: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Alaska is holding only its GOP primary today, and the U.S. territory of American Samoa is also holding their primaries. Iowa’s weeks-long Democratic caucus ends March 5 as well, when results are announced.

–Kathryn Palmer

Congressional races to watch in California

Despite its reputation as a liberal bastion, California is in the crosshairs of both Democrat and Republican parties this year, as the state lines up to hold what could be the most decisive U.S. House races in the country. USA Today elections fellow Kathryn Palmer offers a detailed look at the hottest races in California that will be must-follow on in the November General Election.

One race that is seen as a toss-up is in Congressional District 41, with incumbent Rep. Ken Calvert challenged by Democrat Will Rollins in a rematch from the 2022 election. Democrat Nurse Anna Nevenic is also on the ballot.

–Kathryn Palmer

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day on Tuesday.

