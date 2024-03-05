California Senate race results: A neck-and-neck battle for second on Super Tuesday 2024

FILE -Candidates, from left, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and former baseball player Steve Garvey, stand on stage during a televised debate for candidates in the senate race to succeed the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

California voters head to the polls today to cast their ballots in the 2024 Presidential Primary, which includes the statewide race for U.S. Senate.

All registered voters—regardless of party—will see the same list of candidates running to fill the open seat long held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The top four are Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, and Republican Steve Garvey.

Results will be posted here as votes start to roll in after polls close at 8 p.m. (Pacific) across all 58 California counties.

The top two vote-getters regardless of party affiliation will advance to the general election in November. Schiff is likely to earn a spot on the ballot, after consistently polling first throughout his campaign, but competition remains fierce for second place. Porter and Garvey have been neck-and-neck in recent polling, with advantages over their respective rivals often within the margin of error.

Voter guide: https://www.desertsun.com/elections/voter-guide/2024-03-05/california

Garvey has surged in popularity among GOP voters over the last few months, assisted by wide name recognition as one of the state's most famed former baseball stars. Yet Porter, known for grilling CEOs and other powerful leaders in Congressional hearings, has doubled down on ads and in debates in recent weeks in an attempt to regain her previous grasp on the ticket's second place spot.

Former baseball player Steve Garvey speaks during a televised debate for candidates in the senate race to succeed the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles.

The race to join Sen. Alex Padilla in D.C. as the two senators representing California is not a particularly ordinary one. It is the state's first competition for an open senate seat in decades, paving the way for a possible Democrat-Republican race in a solidly blue state—thanks to its jungle primary.

Once more, voters may encounter some confusion when filling out their ballots, as the race is listed twice. The first is for a regular six-year term ending in 2031, attracting over two dozen candidates. The second is for the remainder of the late-Sen. Dianne Feinstein's term ending Jan. 3, 2025, featuring just seven candidates. The four leading candidates in the race are running for both terms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

