What to know about California's Proposition 1 on the March 5 ballot

Californians on Super Tuesday, March 5, will determine the fate of Proposition 1, an initiative championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would commit billions of dollars to mental health and addiction services, as well as prioritize additional housing for people struggling with homelessness.

All California voters will have the proposition on their ballot, regardless of which party ballot they receive in the presidential primaries.

To find out what else will be on your California ballot or for more information about voting on Tuesday, check out the Desert Sun's California 2024 election guide.

What would Proposition 1 do?

A Yes vote for Proposition 1 would allow California to borrow up to $6.4 billion to build more places where people could get mental health care and drug or alcohol treatment and provide more housing for individuals struggling with mental health, drug or alcohol challenges.

Most of the funds, an estimated $4.4 billion, would be used for 10,000 new in-patient and residential treatment beds statewide, according to CalMatters.

A person walks past a sign that reads "standing, sitting, lying, or moving on or through this area is prohibited and punishable as a misdemeanor" near Sunny Dunes Road and Crossley Road in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023. This area is directly behind the Palm Springs Walmart.

It would require counties to focus services more on housing people who are chronically homeless.

A No vote would keep mental health care and drug or alcohol treatment services as they are in California counties.

How much will Proposition 1 cost?

According to the California voter guide, approval of Proposition 1 would shift about $140 million a year in current tax revenue for mental health, drug and alcohol treatment from counties to the state.

It would also increase state bond repayment costs by $310 million a year for 30 years.

Who supports and opposes the initiative?

Supporters include: Newsom, California Professional Firefighters, California Association of Veteran Service Agencies, National Alliance on Mental Illness - California.

According to the state voter guide, supporters allege the initiative would help the state address its crises of homelessness, mental health and addiction.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks at land where ABC Recovery Center in Indio could expand in the future during his tour of the facility March 1, 2024.

Opponents include: Mental Health America of California, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, CalVoices.

According to the state voter guide, opponents described the initiative as "huge, expensive and destructive." They allege it would cut funds for current mental health programs that are working.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Proposition 1 would fund addiction, mental health, homeless services