California election results: Tucker leads race for Riverside County Superior judge

A Riverside County Superior Court commissioner was leading in early returns for a countywide judicial seat on Super Tuesday, but gaining on her was a local deputy district attorney.

Commissioner Elizabeth Tucker, Riverside County Deputy DA Gerald Pfohl and Orange County Deputy DA Jeffrey Kirk are vying for the Superior Court seat and a six-year term.

Returns in Tuesday’s primary election showed Tucker out front, but with less than one-fifth of ballots tabulated, her roughly 6-point margin over Pfhol appeared to be shrinking. Kirk was trailing the other two candidates by a wide margin.

“I have presided over thousands of criminal, civil, juvenile, probate and traffic cases,” Tucker said in a campaign statement. “I ensure accountability, respect and justice for all.”

The Palm Desert resident was appointed to a commissioner post over five years ago and prior to that served as a county prosecutor.

“I worked to keep our community safe by prosecuting serious and violent crimes, including child abuse and domestic violence,” she said.

Pfohl has been a county prosecutor for almost 16 years and garnered national attention recently by winning a conviction in the county’s first fentanyl murder trial.

Live Super Tuesday results: Garvey to advance in U.S. Senate for California with Schiff

A Murrieta jury in August found Vicente Romero guilty of second-degree murder for the 2020 death of Kelsey King of Temecula, whom the defendant supplied a deadly dose of the synthetic opioid. Romero received a sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

“My tenure at the District Attorney’s Office (has led to) prosecuting every kind of criminal offense, including child molestation and murder,” the Temecula resident said in campaign literature. “As judge, my pledge is clear: to conduct a fair, respectful and diligent judiciary service for every individual stepping into a courtroom.”

Pfohl has received the endorsement of District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

Kirk has been an OC prosecutor for 15 years and said in a statement that a vote for him means “a step toward a safer Riverside County, where experience, integrity and accountability lead our justice system.”

“I’m a husband and father of four in Eastvale,” he said. “Running for judge, I aim to bring my commitment to fairness and justice to the bench. I want to ensure our legal system works for everyone in Riverside County.”

Kirk has prosecuted drunken driving and juvenile offenses, for which he has received recognition, according to his campaign.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County Superior Court judge election results