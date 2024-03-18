Body of missing 18-year-old Carson Hughes found in lake at Indiana state park

18-year-old Osgood, Indiana, resident Carson Hughes was reported missing Friday, March 15, 2024, at Versailles Lake in Versailles State Park.

The body of 18-year-old Carson Hughes was found in a lake in the Indiana State Park where his vehicle was found earlier, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The Osgood, Indiana, resident was reported missing on Friday around 1:30 p.m. at the 230-acre lake in Versailles State Park in Ripley County, Indiana.

His vehicle was found unlocked with the keys still inside near the boat ramp at Versailles Lake. His kayak was on the water nearby, officials said.

Indiana Conservation Officers recovered Hughes's body at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday. Conservation officer divers, utilizing sonar, recovered Hughes in six feet of water.

Hughes was pronounced dead on scene by the Ripley County Coroner and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Several agencies from Ohio and Indiana assisted in the search and recovery operation over the weekend, including the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Ripley County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police Aviation, Ripley County EMA, Ripley County EMS, Ripley County Health Department, Versailles Fire, Delaware Fire, Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue, Friendship Fire, Batesville Fire, Buckeye Search and Rescue, Ohio Task Force One, Texas EquuSearch, Hamilton County Police Association Dive, and hundreds of civilian volunteers.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Carson Hughes: Body of missing man recovered from Versailles Lake