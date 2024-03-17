Search resumes Sunday for missing 18-year old at Versailles State Park

The search for 18-year-old Carson Hughes resumes Sunday at 7 a.m.

Multiple agencies from Indiana and Ohio suspended search efforts for the Osgood, Indiana, resident Saturday night due to darkness and potentially unsafe search conditions and planned to resume in the morning,

Law enforcement officials with the Indiana Division of Natural Resources said Saturday night there was no new information and urged the public to remain clear of the search area at Versailles Lake.

Carson Hughes

Hughes was reported missing on March 15 around 1:30 p.m. at the 230-acre lake in Versailles State Park.

His vehicle was found unlocked with the keys still inside near the boat ramp. His kayak was on the water nearby, officials said.

Searchers used thermal and side-scan sonar technologies on the land and water near where Hughes' vehicle was found.

The Ripley County Indiana Emergency Management Agency said over 150 volunteers joined the search Saturday.

Versailles State Park in Ripley County is Indiana’s second-largest state park. The park has a 230-acre lake and offers seasonal rentals of canoes and kayaks.

Carson’s family says he often goes to the park to capture photos.

“There were things located that would suggest he was doing what he loved to do most days which was photographing wildlife and being outdoors,” Indiana Conservation Officer Josh Thomas said.

Steven John told Enquirer media partner Fox 19 that he and Carson work on photography projects together for John’s company Indiana Thermal Recovery.

“He’s one of the youngest, most talented photographers I’ve ever known. I looked up to his work and it was very inspirational,” John said.

If you have information about Hughes' whereabouts, call the Indiana Conservation Office Dispatch Center at 812-340-8323.

Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19 reporter Brenda Ordonez contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Search for Carson Hughes continues Sunday at Versailles State Park