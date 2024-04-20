Biden's exclusion from Ohio ballot shows Yost, Ohio MAGA cabal only care about Big Boss Trump

April 10, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost mingles in the Ohio House chambers before Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave his 2024 State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday afternoon.

I think it's hilarious that Attorney General Dave Yost is all bothered about putting President Joe Biden's name on the Ohio presidential ballot in November.

All because of the Ohio Constitution.

But, the Ohio Constitution regarding public school funding means nothing to Yost. The Ohio Constitution's prohibition of using public funds for private education means nothing to Yost.

The protection of abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution means nothing to him. He's very selective about when the Ohio Constitution means anything to him.

That was apparent when he was part of the MAGA so-called Republican cabal that tried to change the Ohio Constitution so that the majority of the people could not change the constitution —you know, that's too democratic for Yost.

Apparently, he has his walking orders from the Big Boss of the MAGA so-called Republicans, the disgraced former president Donald J. Trump.

Larry Garrison, Dublin

My dad wouldn't recognize this America

On April 14, Arizona GOP Senate hopeful Kari Lake told attendees at her speech, "We are going to put on the armor of God. And maybe strap on a Glock on the side of us just in case.” This, in reference to the upcoming November presidential election.

On April 16, right-wing killer Kyle Rittenhouse, who at age 17 was acquitted of murder charges after gunning down three unarmed protesters with his battlefield assault weapon, was jeered by a large crowd at Kent State University; this, after 3,600 signatures were obtained to protest his appearance on the campus.

And now we learn that an unarmed 61-year-old woman who was screaming for help was allegedly gunned down by a senior citizen in Clark County near Dayton, simply because he was confused about a scam that he had fallen victim to.

There are 333 million citizens in this country, and 400 million guns, which have made gunshot wounds the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. How did it ever get this insane?

My father, his four brothers and his two brothers-in-law, all of whom went to war when they were barely more than teenagers, would not even recognize the country they fought for. They must be turning over in their graves; I'm glad they aren't here to see this.

Steve McLoughlin, Reynoldsburg

Will Donald Trump get stormy sequels

There was the "Teflon Don" Mafia boss who eventually got caught in the web of an FBI sting operation. There was Gary Hart, Democratic presidential hopeful who was torpedoed for engaging in "Monkey Business" on the high seas.

But can Donald Trump continue to endure "Stormy" weather for allegedly falsifying business records and declaring hush money payments to a porn star as a business expense? If he does, some director should "Access Hollywood" and make a movie of it.

It could even become like "Star Wars" or "Lord of the Ring" and produce three more sequels.

Or maybe even challenge "Fast and Furious" for sequels if he is elected to a second term.

Syd Lifshin, Columbus

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch