Donald Trump has destroyed the Ohio I knew. Now I hope and pray.

March 16, 2024; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Former President Donald Trump made an appearance to campaign at the Dayton International Airport for U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno on Saturday.

What did Trump

I am a fourth-generation Ohioan born in the early 1950s. Growing up I experienced my home state as a place with a relatively balanced political framework. Democrats and Republicans figured a way to work with one another and try to do what was the best for her citizens.

That is no longer the case.

Ever since Donald Trump entered the scene I have seen this state try to image itself based on his backward and hateful philosophies.

The Ohio Republican party and Trump followers now have gained total control over almost all of Ohio. The state legislature is trying to impose values and laws on us that don't reflect what most Ohioans want.

They continue to try to "out-Trump" each other.

Even our governor is endorsing Trump for president.

The election of J. D. Vance as senator was a complete travesty.

I hope and pray that all these Trump acolytes will one day wake up and actually look themselves in the mirror and see what they have truly become.

Michael Lindsey, Columbus

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Trump has made Ohio unrecognizable. Hopes and prayers are left.