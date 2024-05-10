Best friends from Rochester killed in Oklahoma crash, family fundraising to return son home

May 10—ROCHESTER — After a Rochester man and his best friend died in a car crash in Oklahoma City, the family is fundraising to bring Brice Kukuzke home to Minnesota.

The 25-year-old Kukuzke and 24-year-old Max Pfeifer joyfully enjoyed life and died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The friends had celebrated Pfeifer's marriage a few days prior.

"Brice was a beloved friend, son, brother, and fiance," the fundraising page said. "He was loved by so many and brought joy to everyone around him. His time with us came to an end much too soon, and he will be deeply missed by everyone who was so blessed to have him in their life."

The fundraiser will support Kukuzke's family, bring him home to Minnesota and return his Jeep and belongings to loved ones. Kukuzke had recently moved to Oklahoma.

While traveling east on Interstate 44 in Oklahoma City, the friends were driving a 2022 Vander Venice when they lost control of the vehicle, according to local TV station reports. The cause of the crash is unknown.

"I have no words for this," the Pfeifers shared on the fundraising page. Max's father Eric Pfeifer was Olmsted County coroner in the early 2000s. "Max and Brice had such an incredibly unique bond that was irreplaceable to the both of them. We will get your baby home Carrie, much love."