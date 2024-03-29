Alaska election dates

Alaska's down-ballot elections: 15 key dates for voter registration and casting ballots

Alaska voters have dates to consider for primary and general elections.

Alaska’s general election for president of the United States will be on Nov. 5 along with 49 other states and the District of Columbia.

People participate in voting in the upcoming midterm elections at a Native Alaskan voting station at Cook Inlet Tribal Council on November 01, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Donald Trump (R) won the Republican primary on March 5, and the Democratic Party caucus is scheduled for April 6.

Thanks to earlier primaries, Trump and President Joe Biden have won enough delegates to be considered the presumptive nominees for their respective parties.

In addition to the presidential vote, other down-ballot elections include one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, 10 State Senate seats, and 40 State House seats in the primary election.

Important dates to remember for Alaska’s state primary election (other than presidential):

July 6: Ballots are mailed or faxed to U.S. citizens living or traveling overseas, active members of the armed forces, and their spouses and dependents.

July 11: Mail-in voters who intend to register or update voter information and submit a ballot must register or submit changes.

July 21: Voters who intend to vote at a polling location must register.

July 26: On this approximate date, ballots are mailed to voters who intend to submit mail-in ballots.

Aug. 10: Absentee mail-in applications must be received.

Aug. 5: The application period for online, fax, and in-person, early and absentee voting begin. Locations for in-person, absentee, and early voting can be found on the State of Alaska: Division of Elections website.

Aug. 19: The deadline for online and fax absentee ballot submission applications is 5 p.m. Alaska Standard Time.

Aug. 20: Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The deadline for absentee mail-in ballots to be delivered in person is 8 p.m. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before this date.

Important dates to remember in Alaska’s General Election:

Sep. 21: Ballots are mailed or faxed to U.S. citizens living or traveling overseas, active members of the armed forces, and their spouses and dependents.

Oct. 6: Voters who intend to vote at a polling location must register.

Oct. 11: Ballots are mailed to voters who intend to submit mail-in ballots on this approximate date.

Oct. 21: Voter applications for online, fax, and in-person absentee voting begin. Locations for in-person, absentee, and early voting will be available on the State of Alaska: Division of Elections website approximately one month before the election.

Oct. 26: Voters who intend to register or update voter information and submit a mail-in ballot must register or submit changes.

Nov. 4: The deadline for online and fax absentee ballot submission is 5 p.m. Alaska Standard Time.

Nov. 5: Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The deadline for absentee mail-in ballots that are delivered by the voter is 8 p.m. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before this date.

Audio voting will be provided to Yup’ik, Inupiaq/Iñupiaq, Koyukon, Gwich’in, Spanish and Tagalog speakers via voting tablets. The tablets will also be available to disabled voters.

Who can register to vote in Alaska?

U.S. Citizens who are Alaska residents older than 18 years of age, or within 90-days of their 18th birthday, and haven’t registered in another state can register to vote in Alaska. College students who intend to return to the state are considered residents for voting purposes. Residents with felony convictions can register to vote unless their conviction meets certain legal criteria. Visit the Alaska Division of Elections website for information on eligibility and restoration of voting rights.

How to register to vote in Alaska?

Alaskans can register to vote online or in person at any of the following locations:

