Donald Trump is presumptive Republican nominee after Washington state win

Former president Donald Trump speaks at an election-night watch party on Super Tuesday at Mar-a Lago on March 5, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.

For the third time, Donald Trump has earned enough delegates to win the Republican presidential nomination after securing wins in Mississippi, Georgia, and Washington state. He will not officially become the nominee until the Republican National Convention delegates vote this summer.

Before Tuesday's primaries, the GOP frontrunner had an estimated 1,075 delegates, with 1,215 being the required number for a majority of delegates to the RNC in Milwaukee in July. This win ensures that Trump has plenty of leeway to transform the GOP operation - including fundraising - to his liking and focus on a rematch with President Joe Biden.

Earlier in the day, Biden secured the Democratic nomination after wins in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The GOP frontrunner won the Republican primary in Georgia (59 delegates), Mississippi (40), and Washington (43). Hawaii's 19 delegates will be announced following the close of voting after midnight (Eastern Daylight Time).

Democratic nominee: Joe Biden clinches easy wins in Georgia, Mississippi Dem primaries.

Without any debate appearances, Trump steamrolled over more than a dozen GOP competitors in his bid to retake the White House. The last woman standing, his former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race after Super Tuesday, after winning the Vermont primary and the Washington, D.C. caucus.

Trump win comes after dozens of RNC layoffs

Trump's victory came after the Republican National Committee laid off more than 60 people on Tuesday. Last Friday, the former president installed three allies, including his daughter-in-law, to top roles after suggesting that former chair Ronna McDaniel step down.

Dismissal notices were sent across the RNC's political, data and communications departments, according to two people familiar with the plans. The committee also announced plans to move digital and fundraising teams to South Florida, near Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.

Contributing: Savannah Kuchar and David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump is presumptive Republican nominee after Washington win