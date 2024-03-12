Joe Biden clinches easy wins in Georgia, Mississippi Dem primaries.

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Mar 7, 2024.

President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2024 election on Tuesday night after winning primary races in Georgia, Mississippi and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The incumbent president won his second nomination, surpassing the 1,968 delegates required to secure his spot as the presumptive Democratic candidate.

The Democratic Party has 4,672 delegates in total, and the presidential nominee must win the majority of delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August to officially secure the nomination.

The GOP frontrunner, Donald Trump, is expected to lock up the Republican nomination soon after the Hawaii Republican caucus is over.

"We are facing a sobering reality," Biden said in a statement Tuesday after winning the nomination. "Freedom and democracy are at risk here at home in a way they have not been since the Civil War. Donald Trump is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America."

"I believe that the American people will choose to keep us moving into the future," he added.

